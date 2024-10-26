Cricket

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Highest Run Chases By India In Traditional Format; Check List

If India will successfully chase this target, then it will become their third-highest target achieved in Test cricket ever. Let's take a look at the three biggest run-chases by India in Test cricket till date

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during day three of the 2nd Test.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during day three of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
The ongoing second Test between India and New Zealand at MCA Stadium in Pune has presented India with a mammoth target in the fourth innings. India are already trailing by 0-1 in the three-match bilateral series. (Day 3 Blog | More Cricket News)

Chasing a massive target of 359 set by New Zealand, India face a tough road ahead, especially after losing captain Rohit Sharma within the first 10 overs. However, young talents Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal have taken the reins in pursuit of a memorable victory.

If India successfully chase this target, it will become their third-highest run chase in Test cricket history. Let’s dive into the top three thrilling run-chases by Team India in Test cricket to date

1. India (406/4) vs West Indies, Port-of-Spain, April 7, 1976

India’s most iconic run-chase came against the West Indies in 1976, setting a benchmark in cricket history. Facing a formidable target of 402, India turned the game on its head. West Indies, led by Viv Richards’ impressive 177 in the first innings, had given India an imposing 131-run deficit. Declaring at 271/6 in their second innings, the hosts challenged India with 402 runs on the board.

Sunil Gavaskar (102) and Gundappa Viswanath (112*) rose to the occasion, crafting sensational innings against a fierce Caribbean bowling attack. India's 406/4 in 147 overs remains their highest successful run chase and a memorable display of resilience and skill.

India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during day three of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune. - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
2. India (387/4) vs England, MA Chidambaram Stadium, December 11, 2008

In the wake of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, India met England for a highly anticipated series opener in Chennai. England posted a total of 316 in their first innings, led by Andrew Strauss’ century. In response, India struggled to 241, trailing by 75 runs. England declared at 311/9 in the second innings, setting India an imposing 387 to win.

Virender Sehwag’s electrifying 83 off 68 deliveries set the tone for India’s chase. Gautam Gambhir’s steady 66 added crucial stability. As the innings progressed, Sachin Tendulkar (103*) and Yuvraj Singh (89*) guided India home with a final score of 387/4 in just 98.3 overs. This win remains India’s second-highest chase in Tests and an unforgettable comeback moment.

3. India (329/7) vs Australia, The Gabba, January 15, 2021

This chase at The Gabba became an instant classic. After being bowled out for a shocking 36 earlier in the series, India was written off by many. Australia set a target of 328 on the final day at their Brisbane fortress, where they hadn’t lost in 32 years. A victory here would mean not only a historic series win but also a major morale boost for an injury-stricken Indian side missing its senior players.

Shubman Gill’s quick-fire 91, combined with Cheteshwar Pujara’s gritty 56 (off 211 balls), built the foundation. In a nail-biting finish, Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 89 from 138 balls secured India’s place in history with a score of 329/7. The win marked India’s third-highest chase and sealed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a dramatic 2-1 series victory.

India are 81/1 after 12 overs and still need 278 runs to win the match at lunch break of the third day of the second Test match.

