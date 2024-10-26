India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Hosts Need Herculean Effort To Avert Historic Kiwi Series Win

India celebrate the dismissal of Rachin Ravindra on day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand in Pune. Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the second Test between India and New Zealand, in Pune on Saturday (October 26). The Kiwis continue to assert their dominance and have closed in on a historic series win with a lead of 301 runs and five wickets still in the bag. Only an extraordinary effort from their batters can save India from here, but before that they need to prise out the remaining scalps. Follow the live cricket scores and updates from the IND vs NZ match, right here.

26 Oct 2024, 08:48:56 am IST India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: What Happened On Day 2 India bundled out for 156 runs in the first innings in response to New Zealand's 259 which gave the visitors a much-needed advancement in the game. They batted on the second day and added 198 runs in the lead to make it 301 runs. Tom Latham played a gritty 86-run knock. Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips are the overnight batters with India still searching for five more wickets.

26 Oct 2024, 08:05:37 am IST India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Weather Forecast It is a bright sunny day at the MCA Stadium in Pune and is expected to be the same throughout the day. The temperature is 16 degrees Celsius and it will rise as the sun rises. As per the weather forecast reports from AccuWeather, there is zero per cent chance of precipitation and the weather is going to be pleasant on Saturday.

26 Oct 2024, 08:04:02 am IST India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Playing XIs India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke