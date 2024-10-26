India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Hosts Need Herculean Effort To Avert Historic Kiwi Series Win

India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: What Happened On Day 2
India bundled out for 156 runs in the first innings in response to New Zealand's 259 which gave the visitors a much-needed advancement in the game. They batted on the second day and added 198 runs in the lead to make it 301 runs. Tom Latham played a gritty 86-run knock. Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips are the overnight batters with India still searching for five more wickets.
India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Weather Forecast
It is a bright sunny day at the MCA Stadium in Pune and is expected to be the same throughout the day. The temperature is 16 degrees Celsius and it will rise as the sun rises. As per the weather forecast reports from AccuWeather, there is zero per cent chance of precipitation and the weather is going to be pleasant on Saturday.
India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke
India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Start Time, Where To Watch
The first ball of the third day is scheduled to be bowled at 9:30 am IST. The match will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel, and live streaming is available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. If New Zealand win today, they will take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.