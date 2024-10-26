India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Pune Weather Forecast

New Zealand have taken a hefty lead of 301 runs in the second innings of the ongoing second Test match against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. (Day 3 Blog | More Cricket News)
On the second day of the Test match, India were bundled out for 156 runs and New Zealand were 198/5 when the umpires called for stumps in the third session.
New Zealand captain Tom Latham made a fighting 86 off just 133 balls to give the visitors a fine start. Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips are overnight batters at the crease.
Making his return to Test cricket, Washington Sundar has taken four out of the five wickets in the second innings. He also took seven wickets in the first innings. India will be eyeing to restrict the Kiwis as soon as possible and start batting on Day 3.
IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 3 Weather Report
It is a bright sunny day at the MCA Stadium in Pune and is expected to be the same throughout the day. The temperature is 16 degrees Celsius and it will rise as the sun rises. As per the weather forecast reports from AccuWeather, there is zero per cent chance of precipitation and the weather is going to be pleasant on Saturday.
IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 3 - Hourly Weather Forecast
Live Streaming Details For India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 3
When to watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 3 action?
The second Test between India and New Zealand is set to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune from October 24-28. The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST on all days.
Where to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 3 action on TV?
The second Test between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel.
Where to live stream the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 3 action?
The live streaming of the second Test between India and New Zealand will be available on the JioCinema app.
India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test - Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke