Coolie: Monica Bellucci 'Loves' Pooja Hegde’s Monica Song; Latter Calls It 'Biggest Compliment'

Pooja Hegde's Monica song in Coolie, has been loved by Italian actress Monica Bellucci.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Monica Bellucci Pooja Hegde Coolie song
Monica Bellucci loved Pooja Hegde starrer Coolie song Photo: Pooja Hedge/Instagram, Monica Bellucci/Kayla Connors
  • Italian cinematic legend Monica Bellucci praised Pooja Hegde's Monica song from Rajinikanth's Coolie

  • The song also features Soubin Shahir, and it's already a chartbuster

  • Coolie is releasing on August 14, 2025.

Coolie song, Monica, featuring Pooja Hegde and Soubin Shahir, has become a chartbuster. Composed and crooned by Anirudh, with vocals by Sublahshini, and rap by Asal Kolaar, the dance number has become a sensation among music lovers. A week ago, the song surpassed 50 million views on YouTube. The song is a tribute to Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci, who has also become a fan of Monica.

Pooja Hegde recently appeared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, where host Anupama Chopra revealed that Bellucci had been shown the peppy track at Cannes. Chopra said she had sent the song to Melita Toscan, a friend of Monica, and the actress said she "loved it".

Reacting to it, Pooja said, "Oh, really? Wow. That’s the biggest compliment ever. I’ve actually always loved Monica Bellucci. She was so iconic in her own way for her persona. She didn’t really need to do much. At the same time, she had a very unique style and a unique voice in terms of how she carried herself. So it was a big feat. But I’m glad. I’m glad she liked it."

"I believe a lot of people were commenting on her Instagram, and a lot of Tamil fans were saying, ‘Please go watch Coolie’s song,'" she added.

Recently, director Lokesh Kanagaraj said that he included the track "just to take care of the business ends of the film."

"But I can guarantee you that the song will not hinder the pace of the film, and it will only take the narration forward," he added.

On Kanagaraj's comment, Pooja added, "For a director like him to say that and put their money where their mouth is by hiring me for that job, and for it to help the film, that’s very exciting for me. It tells me I can contribute to tickets; I bring value. And these are the people whose opinion I should worry about, not so much anyone else’s."

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is all set to arrive in theatres on August 14. It also stars Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna, Upendra and Aamir Khan.

