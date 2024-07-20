'CM Will Decide': Udhayanidhi Stalin On Becoming Deputy CM Of Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday responding to the question about his chances of becoming Deputy Chief Minister he said that it is upto CM MK Stalin to take that decision.
Speaking to the media, he said, “it is the Chief Minister who has to decide.”
Addressing the 45th foundation day of the DMK youth wing in Chennai, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said the post of secretary of the party’s youth wing which he held, was close to his heart.
He reportedly stated, “When media persons ask about the speculation about my elevation as deputy Chief Minister I tell them that all the state Ministers and office-bearers of the party and youth wing are functioning as deputies to the Chief Minister."
His primary commitment remained as the party’s youth wing secretary he said and added “whatever the post, according to me, the youth wing secretary post is close to my heart.”
The Minister called upon the DMK youth wing members to daily devote at least ten minutes in the morning and evening to be active on social media.