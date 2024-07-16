Tamil Nadu: Home Secretary, Other Officials Transferred In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday transferred Principal Home Secretary P Amudha, IAS alongside several others. As per PTI, Amudha has been replaced by Dheeraj Kumar who currently is working as the Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Information Technology and Digital Services Department.
Kumar has been allotted the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department.
Besides, Amudha, the state government has also transferred a number of other senior officials, including the following:
Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Dr J Radhakrishnan has been transferred. Now he has been posted as the Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, vice Dr K Gopal.
Senior IAS officer Kumar Jayant has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Information Technology and Digital Services Department, according to a Public (Special A) Department order.