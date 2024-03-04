SC Slams Udhayanidhi Stalin Over 'Eradicate Sanatana Dharma' Remark: 'You Should Know Consequences'

"Few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria or corona. We have to eradicate this. That's how we have to eradicate Sanatana," Udhayanidhi Stalin had said.

As soon as the petition was taken on Monday, Justice Datta told Stalin's counsel Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, "You abuse your Art 19(1)(a) right [freedom of speech and expression]. You abuse your Art 25 [ Freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion]. Now you are exercising your Art 32 [right to move the Supreme Court] right? Do you not know the consequences of what you said?", as reported by LiveLaw.

Singhvi, clarifying that he is not justifying Stalin's comments at all, pointed out that he is facing FIRs in six states and is only seeking to consolidate them. When the bench advised him to move the concerned High Courts, Singhvi replied, "I have to move six HCs, I'll constantly be tied up in this...This is persecution before the prosecution." Justice Datta then expressed his disapproval of the petitioner's comments again. "You are not a layman. You are a minister. You should know the consequences."