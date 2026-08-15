Who Is Luigi Mangione? Ivy League Grad Pleads Guilty To Killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Luigi Mangione, 28, pleaded guilty to federal charges over the December 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, while prosecutors are seeking life imprisonment.
Mangione still faces separate state charges, including second-degree murder and weapons-related counts, in connection with Thompson's killing.
His arrest turned him into a viral online figure, with attention surrounding his background, appearance and reported anger over the US healthcare system.
Luigi Mangione, the Ivy League-educated man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the December 2024 shooting that triggered a nationwide manhunt and made him one of the most closely watched criminal defendants in the US.
Mangione admitted in court to stalking Thompson and fatally shooting him, while prosecutors are seeking a life sentence. His guilty plea resolves the federal case but does not automatically end a separate murder prosecution against him in New York.
According to CNN, Mangione outlined how he posed as an investor in an email to UnitedHealthcare leadership in an effort to learn more about a conference Thompson was attending.
Charges, Evidence, And An Unlikely Suspect
Mangione, 28, is facing state charges that include second-degree murder, criminal possession of a forged instrument and six weapons-related counts in connection with Thompson’s December 2024 killing in Midtown Manhattan.
He is also due to face a separate federal trial on stalking charges in January 2027. Mangione was arrested December 9 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, about 230 miles (about 370 kilometers) west of New York City and whisked to Manhattan by plane and helicopter.
Police said Mangione had a 9mm handgun that matched the one used in the shooting and other items including a notebook in which they say he expressed hostility toward the health insurance industry and wealthy executives.
Before his arrest, Mangione had a profile far removed from that of a conventional murder suspect. He is an Ivy League graduate from a prominent Maryland real estate family.
How Did Mangione Become Accused Of Killing Brian Thompson?
US Attorney Jamie McDonald said that Mangione stands convicted in federal court and faces life in prison. The results achieved today now allow the office to seek the maximum penalty allowed — life imprisonment.
He said, “While the defendant pleaded guilty, our office does not have a plea agreement with him. Instead, he pleaded open, which means he pleaded guilty to all pending counts in the indictment.”
“I shot Mr. Thompson in Manhattan and he died,” he told the court. “I knew what I was doing was illegal.”
Why Did Mangione Become A Viral Figure?
After his arrest, Mangione became a major online phenomenon, particularly among people angry with the US healthcare system. He became a folk hero on social media, with people making memes on his physique and appearance, Forbes observed.
American public is obsessed with those who seemed to ‘take on the system’, even if it were to involve violence. “This was especially true so long as the perception was these criminals were doing battle against a system that is set up to favor the already favored,” Susan Campbell, distinguished lecturer in the Department of Communications, Film, and Media Studies at the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of New Haven told Forbes.
What Was Mangione's Alleged Motive?
According to Reuters, Mangione told the federal court that his actions were driven by personal frustrations, including difficulties related to his health insurance after a serious back injury.
Mangione’s lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo said that Mangione “endured years of severe, debilitating pain following a broken back while struggling to navigate our healthcare and health insurance systems.” She said that thousands of people reached out eventually to share their own harrowing experiences. Mangione believed that the system had failed and destroyed his life.
Thompson family released a statement calling the plea “an important step towards justice.” The family noted that nothing will ease the pain of losing Thompson, but the federal justice system held the one responsible.
“We remain mindful that additional proceedings in New York and Pennsylvania are still to come, and we will continue to seek the justice Brian deserves,” the statement read.