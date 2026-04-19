SRH Vs CSK, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 27 – Check Result

Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma's half-centuries, coupled with a three-wicket haul from Eshan Malinga extended the winning run of SRH in IPL 2026

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Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate a wicket against Chennai Super Kings players in IPL 2026 clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in IPL 2026

  • This is SRH's third win of the competition

  • CSK, after a two-match winning run, suffered their fourth defeat of IPL 2026

Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga’s pinpoint yorkers found perfect support in unheralded left-arm wrist spinner Shivang Kumar as Sunrisers Hyderabad edged past Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in a gripping IPL thriller at Hyderabad on Saturday.

Chasing a victory target of 195, CSK finished at 184 for 8 largely due to Malinga (3/29 in 4 overs) and Shivang's (1/18 in 3 overs) superb execution in the post Powerplay overs.

CSK needed only 84 runs in the last 10 overs, perfectly gettable in this day and age of T20s but Malinga's blend of yorkers, hard lengths and short balls really kept them quite while Shivang also got appreciable turn and bounce to make life difficult for the Yellow Brigade.

The defeat kept CSK in seventh place while SRH moved to fourth place in the 10-team table. CSK have not chased a 190-plus target in the last eight years now.

CSK needed 18 off the last over bowled by Praful Hinge, who had gone for 50 plus in his first three overs, and the Vidarbha pacer kept his cool giving away only seven runs while snuffing out the dangerous Jamie Overton.

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Sanju Samson started with a first ball six but Nitish Reddy, having added a few yards of pace, hit the hard length to get rid of him quickly. Ayush Mhatre (30 off 13 balls) started from where he left with a flurry of fours and a six but a hamstring injury did affect his concentration.

It took a brilliant catch from Heinrich Klaasen to send him back and an out of sorts Ruturaj Gaikwad (19 off 12 balls) got a heavy ball from Malinga to glove it to Salil Arora behind stumps.

At 66 for 3, Sarfaraz Khan (25 off 19 balls) and Matthew Short (34 off 30 balls) added 46 before the Mumbai right-hander lost control off a flick off Malinga to be caught at deep mid-wicket.

Dewald Brevis (0) played the most irresponsible shot off Shivang Kumar to be caught in the deep before Short and Shivam Dube (21 off 16 balls) added another 35 but certainly not at a quick clip.

Malinga, Sakib Hussain (1/32) and Shivang were brilliant at the back-end keeping the CSK big hitters quiet.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad batting unit imploded despite Abhishek Sharma's rollicking half-century as Chennai Super Kings pacers Overton and Kamboj headlined a fine bowling show to restrict the hosts to 194 for 9.

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad decided to bowl first and once Abhishek (59 off 22 balls) blazed his way to another 15-ball half-century, one might have thought that the decision had backfired.

However, the normally profligate left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary (2/21 in 2 overs) dismissed Travis Head (23 off 20 balls) and skipper Ishan Kishan (0) off the last two deliveries of the Powerplay.

Suddenly 75 for no loss in 5.4 overs became 75 for 2 at the end of six overs. That was the opening that CSK needed and the post Powerplay overs became an ordeal for the batters from 'Orange Army' save Heinrich Klaasen (59 off 39 balls), who helped himself to another half-century which eventually took the score closer to 200.

Overton (3/37) and Kamboj (3/22) were the wreckers-in-chief during the middle and death overs to keep the home team under a tight leash.

However, SRH could have easily scored 225 to 230 had it not lost four wickets in four and half overs.

Once they became 112 for 4 at the halfway stage, it became a case of stemming the rot before counter-attacking which exactly what Klaasen did.

Samson's cricketing smarts also helped as he appealed for a review against Abhishek off a Overton short ball and it was one of the game changing moments.

For CSK, the combination of Overton's hard lengths and Noor Ahmed's (0/33 in 4 overs) deception through the air didn't allow Klaasen or other batters to chance their arms.

The Indian batters like Nitish Reddy (12) or uncapped ones like Aniket Verma and Salil Arora couldn't force the pace, leaving Klaasen with all the heavylifting.

No words of praise would be enough for Kamboj (3/22 in 3 overs), who has now become an exponent of fast wide yorkers coming from round the wicket -- one such delivery that got Klaasen played on.

Gurjapneet Singh (1/34 in 4 overs), the lanky left-arm hit-the-deck bowler, also bowled 12 dot balls to make matters worse for the hosts. In the last five overs, SRH managed only 40 runs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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