SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 27 At Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi Stadium

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, right, and Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan chats before toss during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

1/13 Cheer girls dance during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.





2/13 Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.





3/13 Chennai Super Kings' Matthew Short bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.





4/13 Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head ducks a bouncer during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.





5/13 Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head, left, and Abhishek Sharma greets each other during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.





6/13 Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.





7/13 Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad takes the catch to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.





8/13 Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan toss his bat after loosing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.





9/13 Chennai Super Kings' Jamie Overton, left, and Noor Ahmed celebrate wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.





10/13 Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.





11/13 Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.





12/13 Chennai Super Kings' Jamie Overton bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.





13/13 Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmed takes the catch to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad's Aniket Verma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.





