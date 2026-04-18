SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 27 At Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi Stadium

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 27 of Indian Premier League 2026 in Hyderabad on Saturday (April 18). MS Dhoni once again was missing from CSK's playing XI as he recovers from his calf strain, while Dilshan Madushanka came in place of Harsh Dubey, to give SRH "more swinging options". The visiting Super Kings are seeking a third consecutive win to make up for three straight defeats at the start of the tournament. They have been hit by the premature exit of Khaleel Ahmed from IPL 2026 owing to a quadricep injury. As for Hyderabad, they snapped Rajasthan Royals' four-match victory streak in their previous outing and are looking to overtake Gujarat Titans at the fourth spot in the points table.

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IPL 2026 SRH vs CSK match 27 photos-Ruturaj Gaikwad
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, right, and Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan chats before toss during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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IPL 2026 SRH vs CSK match 27 photos-Cheer girls dance
Cheer girls dance during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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IPL 2026 SRH vs CSK match 27 photos-Abhishek Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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IPL 2026 SRH vs CSK match 27 photos-Matthew Short
Chennai Super Kings' Matthew Short bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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IPL 2026 SRH vs CSK match 27 photos-Travis Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head ducks a bouncer during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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IPL 2026 SRH vs CSK match 27 photos-Travis Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head, left, and Abhishek Sharma greets each other during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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IPL 2026 SRH vs CSK match 27 photos-Abhishek Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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IPL 2026 SRH vs CSK match 27 photos-Ruturaj Gaikwad
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad takes the catch to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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IPL 2026 SRH vs CSK match 27 photos-Ishan Kishan
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan toss his bat after loosing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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IPL 2026 SRH vs CSK match 27 photos-Jamie Overton
Chennai Super Kings' Jamie Overton, left, and Noor Ahmed celebrate wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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IPL 2026 SRH vs CSK match 27 photos-Heinrich Klaasen
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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IPL 2026 SRH vs CSK match 27 photos-Heinrich Klaasen
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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IPL 2026 SRH vs CSK match 27 photos- Jamie Overton
Chennai Super Kings' Jamie Overton bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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IPL 2026 SRH vs CSK match 27 photos-Noor Ahmed
Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmed takes the catch to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad's Aniket Verma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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