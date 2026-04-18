SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 27 At Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi Stadium
Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 27 of Indian Premier League 2026 in Hyderabad on Saturday (April 18). MS Dhoni once again was missing from CSK's playing XI as he recovers from his calf strain, while Dilshan Madushanka came in place of Harsh Dubey, to give SRH "more swinging options". The visiting Super Kings are seeking a third consecutive win to make up for three straight defeats at the start of the tournament. They have been hit by the premature exit of Khaleel Ahmed from IPL 2026 owing to a quadricep injury. As for Hyderabad, they snapped Rajasthan Royals' four-match victory streak in their previous outing and are looking to overtake Gujarat Titans at the fourth spot in the points table.
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