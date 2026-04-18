SRH Vs CSK Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 27 Today; Check Head-To-Head Stats

Summary of this article
SRH currently sit 4th with 2 wins in 5 matches (4 points, +0.576 NRR) after a dominant win over RR
CSK are placed 8th with 2 wins in 5 matches (4 points, -0.846 NRR), recovering after losing their first three games
CSK lead head-to-head battle with 15-7 lead against SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Chennai Super Kings in Match 27 of IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, in what shapes up to be a crucial mid-table clash.
SRH head into the game with renewed confidence after a dominant 57-run win over Rajasthan Royals, where their young pace duo made a huge impact and Ishan Kishan led from the front with an explosive knock. That result has lifted them to fifth on the points table with two wins from five matches, keeping them firmly in the playoff race.
Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to the season but seem to be finding rhythm at the right time. After losing their first three matches, they bounced back strongly with consecutive wins, including a convincing performance against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Despite that turnaround, CSK are still placed around eighth in the standings, meaning they cannot afford another slip-up if they want to climb into the top half.
The Hyderabad pitch is expected to be batting-friendly, but recent matches have shown that disciplined bowling can still make a difference, especially under lights. Teams chasing have generally enjoyed success here, which makes the toss a key factor.
SRH will rely on their aggressive top order featuring Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen, while CSK will bank on experienced names like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube to anchor their innings.
With both teams coming off wins and separated by just a few points on the table, this contest could play a major role in shaping the early standings.
SRH will look to capitalize on home advantage and build momentum, while CSK aim to continue their resurgence and push toward the playoff spots in what promises to be a tightly fought encounter.
SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Match Facts
Time: 7:30PM (IST)
Captains: Ishan Kishan (SRH), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)
On-field Umpires: Anish Sahasrabudhe, Vinod Seshan
TV Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
Reserve Umpire: Saidharshan Kumar
Match Referee: Shakti Singh
Current Standings: SRH (5th), CSK (8th)
SRH Vs CSK Match Facts, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Total matches - 22
CSK wins - 15
SRH wins - 7
SRH Vs CSK Match Facts, IPL 2026: Squads
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Gerald Coetzee
When and where is SRH vs CSK IPL 2026 Match 27?
It will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
What is the head-to-head record between SRH and CSK?
CSK have historically dominated the rivalry with 15-7 head-to-head record over SRH.