SRH Vs CSK Preview, IPL 2026: Balanced Sunrisers Hyderabad Face Resurgent Chennai Super Kings In Key Mid Table Clash

Fresh from their breakout performances, Hinge and Husain will look to pile more pressure on CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has struggled for runs this season. His highest so far is 28 across five innings

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SRH Vs CSK Preview
Praful Hinge in action during SRH vs RR IPL 2026 match at Hyderabad. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad welcome resurgent Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 match 27

  • Both the teams are level on points with CSK sitting at the bottom half of the table

  • The Sunrisers are currently 4th after 2 wins and 3 losses

Having unleashed two exciting pace prospects in Praful Hinge and Sakib Husain, a balanced Sunrisers Hyderabad will head into their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings with renewed confidence, here on Saturday.

Drafted in place of seasoned campaigners Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat, the uncapped duo made an instant impact, reducing Rajasthan Royals to 9 for 5 inside the first three overs, pushing them to their first loss of the season.

The 24-year-old Vidarbha pacer Hinge has been the standout bowler after dismantling the Royals’ top-order consisting Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and skipper Riyan Parag in his fiery first two overs. He finished with 4/34.

Generating bounce from a back-of-a-length spot, Hinge was impressive, while Husain, an unheralded 21-year-old from Bihar who was previously overlooked by Kolkata Knight Riders, complimented him well on debut.

Using clever variations in the middle overs, Husain also returned with four wickets as Rajasthan were bowled out for 159 while chasing 216.

The emergence of the young duo has lifted SRH’s pace attack, which had been a concern early in the season, and brought better balance to a side otherwise loaded with batting firepower in Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen.

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Fresh from their breakout performances, Hinge and Husain will look to pile more pressure on CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has struggled for runs this season. His highest so far is 28 across five innings.

However, there is some relief for CSK with Sanju Samson rediscovering his T20 World Cup form, smashing an unbeaten century against Delhi Capitals and following it up with a 48 in their win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

With Gaikwad out of touch, CSK could consider pushing him down the order and promoting young Ayush Mhatre, who has impressed with two fifties in his last four innings.

After a poor start with three consecutive defeats, the five-time champions -- still without MS Dhoni, who is expected to be fit for the next game in Mumbai -- have bounced back with two successive wins.

However, their bowling resources have taken a hit with left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed ruled out of the season due to a quadriceps injury sustained in the win over KKR.

Already missing Dhoni and Nathan Ellis, CSK will need to reshuffle their pace attack, with Mukesh Choudhary emerging as a like-for-like new-ball option, while Ramakrishna Ghosh is also another alternative.

After losing three of their first four matches, SRH have bounced back in style at home, and the emergence of the young pace duo will further boost their confidence.

CSK too carry new-found momentum with back-to-back wins and will aim to restrategise following the loss of Khaleel and secure their first away victory of the season in a crucial mid-table contest.

SRH Vs CSK Preview, IPL 2026: Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Abhishek Sharma, Amit Kumar, Salil Arora, Brydon Carse, Pat Cummins, Harsh Dubey, Krains Fuletra, Travis Head, Praful Hinge, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, David Payne, Sakib Hussain, Shivam Mavi, Shivang Kumar, Ravichandran Smaran, Onkar Tarmale, Jaydev Unadkat, Aniket Verma, Zeeshan Ansari.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Gopal, Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zakary Foulkes, Spencer Johnson, Ramakrishna Ghosh and Mukesh Choudhary.

Match starts: 7.30pm. PTI TAP UNG

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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