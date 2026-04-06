Chand Mera Dil Posters: Ananya Panday, Lakshya Explore First Love, Second Chances Ahead of May Release

The newly released Chand Mera Dil posters featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya hint at a layered love story shaped by first love and second chances.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Chand Mera Dil Posters
Chand Mera Dil Posters: Ananya Panday-Lakshya’s Love Story Revealed Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Chand Mera Dil posters highlight first love and second chances.

  • Ananya Panday and Lakshya share fresh on-screen pairing.

  • Karan Johar-backed film explores evolving modern relationships.

New posters from Chand Mera Dil have been unveiled, offering a glimpse into a romance that moves between the innocence of first love and the complexity of second chances. The film, produced by Karan Johar, features Ananya Panday and Lakshya in lead roles, marking their first on-screen pairing.

The visuals suggest an intimate, evolving relationship between their characters, Aarav and Chandni. From quiet moments in a classroom to emotionally charged embraces, the chemistry is portrayed as both natural and layered, hinting at a journey shaped as much by time as by emotion.

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A love story that grows with life

In the announcement shared on Instagram, it was stated that “a love story where life happens faster than love” would be explored. Another line featured on the posters noted that “not every first love gets a second chance.” Through these phrases, the film’s core idea is positioned around how relationships change as life moves forward.

Earlier promotional material had also conveyed that “there is no fixed route to romance, one just has to be a bit crazy,” reinforcing the film’s take on love as unpredictable and deeply personal.

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A shift from innocence to emotional weight

The tone of the posters reflects a transition from the warmth of early romance to a more complex, emotionally grounded phase. The characters appear to navigate not just love, but also the pressures of growing up, suggesting a narrative rooted in realism rather than idealism.

Directed by Vivek Soni and co-produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, the film is positioned as a contemporary romantic drama.

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The teaser will be out on April 7, 2026, with the film scheduled for a theatrical release on May 22, 2026.

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