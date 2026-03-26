Aditya Dhar Warns 'Firm Action' Against Dhurandhar 2 Fabricated Image Showing Turbaned Ranveer Singh Smoking

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar: The Revenge landed in controversy after members of the Sikh community raised strong objections over a viral poster which showed Ranveer Singh's Hamza/Jaskirat wearing a turban with a cigarette in his hand, which is considered inappropriate and offensive to the Sikh community. Aditya Dhar on Thursday issued a public statement clarifying that the image is AI-generated and is being circulated to “provoke and create mischief.” He also warned of “firm action” against those responsible and requested audiences to “rely only on official content and watch the film.”