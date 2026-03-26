Aditya Dhar Warns 'Firm Action' Against Dhurandhar 2 Fabricated Image Showing Turbaned Ranveer Singh Smoking

Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar clarified that an image showing Ranveer Singh's Hamza/Jaskirat smoking while wearing a turban is AI-generated.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Aditya Dhar
Aditya Dhar says Dhurandhar 2’s image showing Ranveer Singh smoking in turban look is AI-generated Photo: Instagram
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Summary of this article

  • A Sikh community filed a complaint against the makers of Dhurandhar 2 for a poster featuring Ranveer Singh in a turban look with a cigarette in his hand.

  • Director Aditya Dhar has clarified that the image in question is a fabricated AI-generated image.

  • He also warned of firm action against the wrongdoers.

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar: The Revenge landed in controversy after members of the Sikh community raised strong objections over a viral poster which showed Ranveer Singh's Hamza/Jaskirat wearing a turban with a cigarette in his hand, which is considered inappropriate and offensive to the Sikh community. Aditya Dhar on Thursday issued a public statement clarifying that the image is AI-generated and is being circulated to “provoke and create mischief.” He also warned of “firm action” against those responsible and requested audiences to “rely only on official content and watch the film.”

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Aditya Dhar clarified that he has the highest respect for the Sikh community, and it has been represented with “utmost sensitivity, dignity, and responsibility.”

Dhar started his statement saying, “I am deeply grateful & indebted for the overwhelming love that Dhurandhar The Revenge has received from audiences across the country and the world. However, it has come to my attention that certain individuals are circulating manipulated visuals by morphing officially released promotional material using artificial intelligence to create false and misleading narratives.”

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“However, it has come to my attention that certain individuals are circulating manipulated visuals by morphing officially released promotional material using artificial intelligence to create false and misleading narratives,” he added.

On the controversial image, he called it a “fabricated image falsely depicts the character Hamza/Jaskirat smoking while wearing a turban.” “This is completely untrue and does not form part of the film or any official material released by us. It is a deliberate act of misrepresentation intended to provoke and create mischief,” he said further.

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The Uri director also urged the audiences to “rely only on official content and watch the film as it is intended, and not fall prey to AI-generated misinformation being circulated with ulterior motives,” with a warning that “such acts will be dealt with firmly.”

Aditya's clarification comes after Sardar Gurjyot Singh, president of the Sikhs in Maharashtra, lodged a complaint at Mumbai's Mulund Police Station alleging that the image hurts Sikh sentiments.

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