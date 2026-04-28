Why Are Netizens Angry After Manu Bhaker Gets Asked On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
A question about Sooryavanshi asked to Manu Bhaker has enraged the netizens
Many online users have stated that it's a lack of respect towards Bhaker
The 24-year-old shooter has two Olympic medals to her name
India's first woman shooter to win an Olympic medal, Manu Bhaker was put fort a question that has made the netizens angry and for a very fair reason.
Bhaker was attending the event at the National Rifle Association of India’s (NRAI) 75th anniversary celebrations. The ace shooter, who has won two bronze medals in 2024 Paris Olympics, was interviewed on the sidelines.
However one such question caught everyone's question - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 24-year-old spoke well and stated the importance of mentorship especially in the life of a 15-year-old Sooryavanshi.
“I would say that if the mentorship is good, the company around him is good, and the people around him are good, then age is just a number. And there is no age for talent. Great things happen at 60; they happen at six. So if the people around him mentor him well and guide him properly, then I am sure he will be the next big star," Bhaker told reporters at an event on Monday.
Social Media Users Enraged
However, the question from the media has not gone down well with the netizens. Some were left offended by the question and criticized the lack of respect being shown to Bhaker by asking about cricket.
Here are some of the replies that the social media users have posted to the video -
Manu Bhaker has set her sights on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics qualification cycle that will get underway this year. The 24-year-old will be looking to set the stage alight when she goes against the best at the Asian Games and World Championships .