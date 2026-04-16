Bayern Munich 4-3 Real Madrid (Agg: 6-4), UEFA Champions League 2025-26 QF: Late Goals Send Hosts Through To SFs

Bayern will play defending champion Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals. Also Wednesday, Arsenal advanced past Sporting Lisbon to set up a last-four showdown against Atletico Madrid

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Associated Press
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Bayern Munich
Bayern conceded early goal through Manuel Neuer mistake. Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bayern are through to the Champions League semis with a late win

  • Real were down to 10-men after Camavinga was shown red

  • Arda Guler was also shown a red card in the aftermath of the result

Luis Díaz and Michael Olise scored late for Bayern Munich to beat Real Madrid 4-3 and advance to the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday.

The second-leg quarterfinal game ended in acrimony with Madrid’s players furious that referee Slavko Vinčić sent off substitute Eduardo Camavinga with a second yellow card for an innocuous looking foul on Harry Kane after being urged to do so by the Bayern players in the 86th minute.

Díaz fired inside the right post three minutes later and Olise ended the contest definitively with a shot in off the far post in stoppage time to give Bayern a 6-4 win on aggregate after the Bavarian powerhouse won the first leg of their quarterfinal 2-1 in Madrid last week.

ALSO READ: Match Highlights

Madrid’s players surrounded Vinčić after the game. Arda Guler, who scored two brilliant goals to spark the visitors’ hopes of a famed “remontada” (comeback), was shown a red card for his vehement complaints.

Bayern will play defending champion Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals. Also Wednesday, Arsenal advanced past Sporting Lisbon to set up a last-four showdown against Atletico Madrid.

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In Munich, Guler had opened the scoring after just 34 seconds thanks to a mistake from Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer – who was outstanding in the first leg – whose attempted pass went straight to the 21-year-old Turkey star, who delayed not but fired the ball into the empty net from distance.

Bayern seemed unfazed and Aleksandar Pavlović equalized with a point-blank header from a Joshua Kimmich corner in the sixth minute and Bayern maintained its dominance with Madrid patiently looking for breaks.

Konrad Laimer did well to block Kylian Mbappé, who had an adhesive bandage above his right eye after getting a heavy blow to his face last weekend.

Guler beat Neuer with a brilliant free kick in the 29th but Bayern had legitimate complaints it should not have been awarded with Brahim Díaz going down after minimal contact from Laimer.

Bayern again seized control and it was no surprise when Harry Kane equalized in the 38th inside the right post after being left free by English compatriot Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Vinícius Júnior then struck the crossbar before setting up Mbappé to restore Madrid’s lead on the night in the 42nd.

There were no more, however, until the late drama.

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