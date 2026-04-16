Bayern 4-3 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Bavarians Set Up PSG Tie After Eliminating Los Blancos
Bayern Munich turned the tables on old rival Real Madrid. Luis Díaz and Michael Olise scored late for the Bavarian powerhouse to beat Madrid 4-3 and advance to the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday. In the last four two-legged ties between the sides, the Spanish giant had prevailed each time. The second-leg quarterfinal game ended in acrimony with Madrid’s players furious that referee Slavko Vinčić sent off substitute Eduardo Camavinga in the 86th minute for an innocuous challenge on Harry Kane — after being urged to show him his second yellow card by the Bayern players.
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