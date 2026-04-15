Arsenal Vs Sporting CP LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: Gunners Fret Over Rice's Injury Ahead Of Key Clash

Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between Sporting CP and Arsenal, in Lisbon, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. AP Photo/Armando Franca

Welcome to tonight's key UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final second leg clash featuring Arsenal and Sporting CP. The two clubs clash at the Emirates Stadium with the hosts under serious pressure to deliver after Saturday's disappointment against Bournemouth. Kai Havertz scored the solitary goal in Portugal last week but with three defeats their last four games, pressure is on Mikel Arteta. Get the play-by-play updates and live score for the Arsenal vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League Quarter-final second leg, at the Emirates Stadium, right here

LIVE UPDATES

15 Apr 2026, 10:44:37 pm IST Arsenal vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: Gunners' Injury Woes Arsenal's poor form has compounded by the fact that their key players have been out for a long time. They have been missing Jurrien Timber, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Riccardo Calafiori in recent weeks - with question marks around Declan Rice's inclusion as well.

15 Apr 2026, 10:30:40 pm IST Arsenal vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: Pressure On Arteta With Arsenal losing to Bournemouth last weekend, pressure is on Mikel Arteta to deliver silverware this season. Gunners, who are out of the FA Cup and lost to EFL Cup final to Man City, are in the quarter-final of the Champions League and maintain a six-point lead. However, a defeat this weekend could see City cut the gap to three and with a game in hand.