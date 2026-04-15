Arsenal Vs Sporting CP LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: Gunners Fret Over Rice's Injury Ahead Of Key Clash

Arsenal vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: Gunners' Injury Woes
Arsenal's poor form has compounded by the fact that their key players have been out for a long time. They have been missing Jurrien Timber, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Riccardo Calafiori in recent weeks - with question marks around Declan Rice's inclusion as well.
Arsenal vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: Pressure On Arteta
With Arsenal losing to Bournemouth last weekend, pressure is on Mikel Arteta to deliver silverware this season. Gunners, who are out of the FA Cup and lost to EFL Cup final to Man City, are in the quarter-final of the Champions League and maintain a six-point lead. However, a defeat this weekend could see City cut the gap to three and with a game in hand.
Arsenal vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: Match Info
Location: London, England
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: Thursday, April 16
Kick-off time: 12:30 a.m. IST (Wednesday, April 15)