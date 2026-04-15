Arsenal Vs Sporting CP LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: Gunners Fret Over Rice's Injury Ahead Of Key Clash

Arsenal Vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: Get the play-by-play updates and live score for the Arsenal vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League Quarter-final second leg, at the Emirates Stadium, right here

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Sporting CP vs Arsenal Highlights
Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between Sporting CP and Arsenal, in Lisbon, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. AP Photo/Armando Franca
Welcome to tonight's key UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final second leg clash featuring Arsenal and Sporting CP. The two clubs clash at the Emirates Stadium with the hosts under serious pressure to deliver after Saturday's disappointment against Bournemouth. Kai Havertz scored the solitary goal in Portugal last week but with three defeats their last four games, pressure is on Mikel Arteta. Get the play-by-play updates and live score for the Arsenal vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League Quarter-final second leg, at the Emirates Stadium, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Arsenal vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: Gunners' Injury Woes

Arsenal's poor form has compounded by the fact that their key players have been out for a long time. They have been missing Jurrien Timber, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Riccardo Calafiori in recent weeks - with question marks around Declan Rice's inclusion as well.

Arsenal vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: Pressure On Arteta

With Arsenal losing to Bournemouth last weekend, pressure is on Mikel Arteta to deliver silverware this season. Gunners, who are out of the FA Cup and lost to EFL Cup final to Man City, are in the quarter-final of the Champions League and maintain a six-point lead. However, a defeat this weekend could see City cut the gap to three and with a game in hand.

Arsenal vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: Match Info

  • Location: London, England

  • Stadium: Emirates Stadium

  • Date: Thursday, April 16

  • Kick-off time: 12:30 a.m. IST (Wednesday, April 15)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Bengaluru Climb To The Top With A 5-Wicket Win Over Lucknow

  2. MI Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Desperate Mumbai Indians Face Punjab Kings Test In Indian Premier League

  3. IPL 2026 Dispatch: Rahane Fined For Slow Over Rate; Madushanka Replaces Injured Carse

  4. CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Noor Ahmad Shines In Super Kings' 32-Run Victory; Knight Riders Still Winless

  5. Shane Warne's Son Jackson Claims COVID Vaccines Caused Spin Great's Death

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  2. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  4. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

  4. Viktor Axelsen Retirement: Two-Time Olympic Champion Calls Time On Legendary Career At 32

  5. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Prodigy’s Historic Run Ends With Silver

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 13 Workers Killed In Vedanta Boiler Explosion At Chhattisgarh Power Plant

  2. Day In Pics: April 14, 2026

  3. Nine Feared Dead In Boiler Blast At Vedanta Power Plant In Chhattisgarh's Sakti District

  4. Nitish Kumar’s Chosen One: Bihar Gets A BJP CM, As Samrat Era Begins

  5. BJP All Set to Have Its First Chief Minister In Bihar In Samrat Choudhary

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump Signals Fresh Iran Talks in Islamabad Amid Ongoing US Blockade

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Israel, Lebanon Hold First Direct Talks in Decades Amid Ongoing War

  4. Canada Special Elections: Carney Secures Majority for Liberals

  5. After Khamenei: Why His Legacy Resonates in India

Latest Stories

  1. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More

  2. Saudi Arabia Urges US To End Iran Blockade as Fears Of Wider Oil Crisis Grow

  3. Nitish Kumar Says Goodbye: Resigns As Bihar Chief Minister

  4. Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  5. Trump’s War of Words: How Bullying Allies, Media, Critics Is Reshaping US Diplomacy

  6. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary 2026: From Colonial Bullets To Modern Threats On Press Freedom

  7. Kerala Elections: From Structural Change To Electoral Populism

  8. US Enforces Iran Port Blockade With Warships