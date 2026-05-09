Sunderland Vs Manchester United Live Score, Premier League: In-Form Red Devils Seek Tighter Grip On Third Spot

Matheus Cunha, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool in Manchester. Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Sunderland Vs Manchester United, Premier League Matchday 36 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 36 clash between Sunderland AFC and Manchester United FC at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England on Saturday (May 9, 2026). The Red Devils have secured their Champions League berth for next season with a 3-2 win over Liverpool, and are now looking to tighten their grip on third place in the English top-flight. The Black Cats, meanwhile, have lost four of their last five home games and face an uphill task once again. Track the live football scores and updates from the vital Premier League match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

9 May 2026, 06:27:50 pm IST Sunderland Vs Manchester United Live Score, Premier League: Head-To-Head Record Man United expectedly have the historic upper hand in this fixture, with 66 wins in 146 past meetings as against Sunderland's 42 victories. 38 games ended in draws. In the Premier League, the two teams have played against each other 33 times and the Red Devils have dominated the head-to-head record with 24 victories to the Black Cats' three.

9 May 2026, 06:06:06 pm IST Sunderland Vs Manchester United Live Score, Premier League: Elsewhere... While we await kick-off at the Stadium of Light, Liverpool and Chelsea are locked in a riveting encounter at Anfield. Enzo Fernandes cancelled Ryan Gravenberch's sixth-minute strike to level things up in the first half, and the second half has just begun. Head over to our dedicated blog for that game for live updates.

9 May 2026, 05:40:28 pm IST Sunderland Vs Manchester United Live Score, Premier League: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The Sunderland vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.