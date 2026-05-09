Sunderland Vs Manchester United Live Score, Premier League: In-Form Red Devils Seek Tighter Grip On Third Spot

Sunderland Vs Manchester United Live Score, Premier League: Head-To-Head Record
Man United expectedly have the historic upper hand in this fixture, with 66 wins in 146 past meetings as against Sunderland's 42 victories. 38 games ended in draws.
In the Premier League, the two teams have played against each other 33 times and the Red Devils have dominated the head-to-head record with 24 victories to the Black Cats' three.
Sunderland Vs Manchester United Live Score, Premier League: Elsewhere...
While we await kick-off at the Stadium of Light, Liverpool and Chelsea are locked in a riveting encounter at Anfield. Enzo Fernandes cancelled Ryan Gravenberch's sixth-minute strike to level things up in the first half, and the second half has just begun. Head over to our dedicated blog for that game for live updates.
Sunderland Vs Manchester United Live Score, Premier League: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The Sunderland vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
Sunderland Vs Manchester United Live Score, Premier League: Hi All!
Good evening, folks. We are building up to the start of the Premier League matchday 36 fixture between Sunderland and Man United. Watch this space for pre-match news and live updates.