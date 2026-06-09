Yash's Toxic Reshoot Rumours Addressed As Makers Finally Break Silence On Reports

KVN Productions denied reports of Toxic undergoing a 100-day reshoot.
Toxic release plans changed twice following overseas distribution concerns.
Yash's first post-KGF film continues generating massive fan anticipation.
Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has found itself at the centre of fresh speculation after reports suggested that the film was heading for a massive reshoot. The rumours claimed that Yash was dissatisfied with portions of the film and that the makers were preparing for a 100-day reshoot reportedly costing around Rs 40 crore. However, the production house has now stepped in to address the growing buzz.
The speculation gained momentum across social media and entertainment portals, particularly as the film continues to await a new release date following multiple postponements. With anticipation surrounding Yash's first release since KGF: Chapter 2 remaining high, the reports quickly became a major talking point among fans.geeta
Toxic reshoot rumours denied by makers
According to NDTV, KVN Productions has dismissed claims that Toxic is being extensively reshot. A spokesperson for the production house reportedly clarified that no such reshoot schedule has been planned for director Geetu Mohandas' ambitious project.
The clarification comes after several reports alleged that major portions of the film would be reworked. While those claims sparked concern among fans, the latest statement suggests that the production remains on track without the reported overhaul.
Why was Toxic delayed?
The confusion appears to stem from the film's shifting release plans. In December 2025, the makers announced March 19 as the release date, setting up a potential box-office clash with Dhurandhar 2.
Later, KVN Productions announced that the film would move from March 19 to June 4 due to concerns surrounding overseas distribution amid tensions in the Middle East. The film was subsequently postponed again, with a fresh release date yet to be announced.
Apart from leading the project, Yash is also credited as a writer and producer, underlining his deep creative involvement. The film features an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. While release plans remain under wraps, the makers have made one thing clear: reports of a 100-day reshoot are not true.