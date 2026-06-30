Delhi HC to Re-Open on Wednesday After Summer Vacation

The high court will also hear Indian Polo Association's petition against a sessions court's court refusing to stay the May 20 order evicting it from the 15.20-acre Jaipur Polo Ground, NSUI's PIL seeking independent inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the on-screen marking system for Class 12 exam as well as NIA's appeal seeking death penalty for separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror-funding case in July.