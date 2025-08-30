5 Shows To Watch On Female Friendships Ahead Of Amazon Prime’s Do You Wanna Partner

Dharmatic Entertainment produces the series Do You Wanna Partner (2025) to release on Amazon Prime on September 12.
The trailer launched on August 29 shows a glimpse of the fun and breezy duo against the world—to fuel their beer business and become their own bosses.
The listicle highlights similar Indian webseries to check out, based on female friendships.
As women-centric friendships return to the spotlight with Amazon Prime’s upcoming series Do You Wanna Partner (2025), audiences are offered a glimpse into a vibrant, yet chaotic world. The trailer introduces Shikha (Tamannaah Bhatia) and Anahita (Diana Penty)—two women determined to carve their place in a male-dominated industry by starting their own beer business. What unfolds is a cocktail of hustle, danger and humour, as the duo navigate shady dealers, gangsters and cut-throat entrepreneurs, all while keeping their sharp banter intact. Their camaraderie is pitched as both playful and resilient, a dynamic that seeks to mirror the unpredictable texture of modern female friendships onscreen.
Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the series is directed by Collin D’Cunha and Archit Kumar, with writing credits shared by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora and Mithun Gangopadhyay. Adding to the energy is an ensemble featuring Shweta Tiwari, Nakuul Mehta, Sufi Motiwala, Jaaved Jaaferi and Neeraj Kabi, whose presence hints at the show’s chaotic flavour. With its September 12 release, the series positions itself as a sharp exploration of ambition, loyalty and the unruly spirit of partnership.
To keep up with the energy, here are five webseries to check out, on women-centric friendships navigating life, career and love:
1. Four More Shots Please (2019–2022)
One of Prime Video’s most popular shows, it traces four unapologetic women in Mumbai as they struggle, grow and recalibrate through careers, relationships and their sexuality. Glossy, stylish and brash, it is often branded the Indian answer to Sex and the City, yet its grounding lies in the chaos of millennial womanhood in a city that liberates and exhausts. It pushes glamour as both camouflage and mirror, daring audiences to sit with paradoxes that women are told to smoothen out.
2. Adulting (2018–2019)
Dice Media’s series follows two twenty-something roommates in Mumbai navigating bills, careers and romance. It captures the turbulence of learning to “adult” in a city that is both a muse and a menace. The show holds a mirror to the cluttered, unglamorous rites of passage mistaken for freedom.
3. Ladies Room (2016)
Y-Films’ six-episode experiment unfolds entirely inside women’s bathrooms, where two best friends banter, bicker and bulldoze through the mess of adulthood. One of India’s first bold web shows, it became cult for its audacity—women refusing silence and making space for humour in the most unlikely corners.
4. PA-Gals (2017)
Girliyapa’s YouTube experiment revels in the absurdities of three women sharing a rented flat. Low-budget, quirky and sharply self-aware, it remains memorable as one of the first digital sketches to carve female camaraderie into India’s online storytelling. Its humour is scrappy, but in that rawness lies its truth—ordinary women trying to live through extraordinary constraints, chuckling at the chaos that refuses to leave them.
5. Girls Hostel (2018–2022)
SonyLIV and TVF’s series unfurls inside a women’s hostel, where humour collides with commentary on solidarity and feuds. Between the tangle of power play and fragile truces, it shows that intimacy in shared spaces is never casual—it is survival, resistance and an assertion of self in situations where women are asked to shrink.