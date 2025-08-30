5 Shows To Watch On Female Friendships Ahead Of Amazon Prime’s Do You Wanna Partner

One of Prime Video’s most popular shows, it traces four unapologetic women in Mumbai as they struggle, grow and recalibrate through careers, relationships and their sexuality. Glossy, stylish and brash, it is often branded the Indian answer to Sex and the City, yet its grounding lies in the chaos of millennial womanhood in a city that liberates and exhausts. It pushes glamour as both camouflage and mirror, daring audiences to sit with paradoxes that women are told to smoothen out.