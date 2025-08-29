Do You Wanna Partner Trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty Team Up To Run Beer Start-Up In Quirky Comedy

The trailer gives us glimpses of Shikha (Bhatia) and Anahita's (Penty) lives, who are fed up with their jobs and plan to launch their own craft beer brand. They get into a kind of jugaad that they never thought of. Their business journey is a roller-coaster ride of fun, humour and emotions. They come across beer barons and mobsters to fulfil their journey to set up their start-up, and get tangled in the messy web they’ve created.