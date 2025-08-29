Do You Wanna Partner Trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty Team Up To Run Beer Start-Up In Quirky Comedy

Do You Wanna Partner stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty in lead roles
It celebrates female friendships and the spirit of sisterhood
The show is releasing on Prime Video on September 12
The trailer for Prime Video's Do You Wanna Partner was unveiled on Friday (August 29). Headlined by Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, the quirky comedy series revolves around two best friends who form a partnership to start a beer company and the struggles they face in their entrepreneurial journey.
The trailer gives us glimpses of Shikha (Bhatia) and Anahita's (Penty) lives, who are fed up with their jobs and plan to launch their own craft beer brand. They get into a kind of jugaad that they never thought of. Their business journey is a roller-coaster ride of fun, humour and emotions. They come across beer barons and mobsters to fulfil their journey to set up their start-up, and get tangled in the messy web they’ve created.
Watch the trailer of Do You Wanna Partner here.
On her character, Bhatia called it "one of the most layered, emotionally complex" yet a fun show that she has ever been a part of. For her, what makes it truly special is how the show celebrates "female friendships and the spirit of sisterhood without turning it into a women-versus-men narrative"
Playing Shikha and working with the incredible cast and crew has been a transformative experience for Bhatia.
The "authentic chemistry between the two female leads" was something that drew Penty to the show. "It beautifully captures the magic of collaboration and female friendship, making it deeply relatable,” she said. Playing Anahita, who stands by her best friend and navigates the challenges, has been "both exciting and empowering" for the actress.
Do You Wanna Partner is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, with Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta as producers and, Somen Mishra and Archit Kumar serving as the executive producers.
It has been directed by Collin D'Cunha and Kumar, written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora and Mithun Gangopadhyay, and created by Mithun Gangopadhyay and Nishant Nayak.
The series also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha. It is releasing on Prime Video on September 12.