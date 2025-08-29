Bugonia Trailer: Emma Stone Sports Striking Bald Look In Yorgos Lanthimos' Sci-Fi Dark Comedy

Bugonia stars Emma Stone in the lead role
It is her fourth film with Yorgos Lanthimos
The sci-fi dark comedy will release in theatres on October 24
Hollywood actor Emma Stone will star in the sci-fi black comedy Bugonia. The Academy Award-winning star has reunited with Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos for the thriller. The trailer for the upcoming film has been unveiled by Focus Features. Stone, 36, plays a CEO kidnapped by men who suspect she's an alien. She has gone bald for her role.
For the unversed, Bugonia marks Stone's fourth collaboration with Lanthimos after The Favourite (2018), Poor Things (2023) and Kinds of Kindness (2024).
Bugonia trailer
The 2-minute and 33-second trailer begins with Michelle Fuller (Stone), dressed in formals, entering a building, followed by pictures of magazine covers she has featured in. She is heard saying, “I believe every company should strive to form a diverse table. To empower people of different skills...Every time, what is it?", as Chappell Roan’s blockbuster track Good Luck, Babe! plays in the background.
Then unfolds the darker chapter of Fuller's life as she is kidnapped by two men who believe she is an alien planning to destroy Earth. The video shows her locked in an underground bunker, and she can be seen sporting a bald look.
Sharing the trailer on YouTube, Focus Features wrote, “BUGONIA. Watch the official trailer now. A Yorgos Lanthimos film, starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons. Only in theaters October 24 (sic).”
Watch the trailer here.
Apart from Stone, the film also stars Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis, who play the kidnappers. Alicia Silverstone and Stavros Halkias are also part of the cast.
Both Stone and Lanthimos have served as co-producers, with Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, Miky Lee, and Jerry Kyoungboum Ko.
Bugonia will have a limited theatrical release on October 24, followed by a wide release on October 31. It premiered at the Venice Film Festival on August 28.