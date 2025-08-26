Songs Of Paradise Trailer: Soni Razdan, Saba Azad Starrer Is An Ode To Padma Shri Noor Begum's Musical Legacy

Songs of Paradise, headlined by Saba Azad and Soni Razdan, tells the story of Kashmir's first female playback singer Noor Begum aka Raj Begum. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 29.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Songs of Paradise trailer
Soni Razdan, Saba Azad's Songs of Paradise trailer Photo: Prime Video
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Songs of Paradise stars Soni Razdan and Saba Azad in the titular role of Noor Begum

  • It is directed by Danish Renzu

  • The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on August 29

Amazon Prime Video's Songs of Paradise trailer was unveiled on Monday. The musical drama, headlined by Soni Razdan and Saba Azad, is inspired by the story of Kashmir's first female playback singer, Noor Begum aka Raj Begum.

Created and directed by Danish Renzu, the film will show the extraordinary story and journey of Padma Shri awardee Raj Begum, who was also the first female voice at Radio Kashmir.

It is a perfect tribute to Begum's music, resilience, legacy and courage. Also known as the Melody Queen of Kashmir, she inspired the women of the valley and started a cultural revolution.

The trailer shows two time periods, with Soni Razdan playing the older Noor Begum, while Saba Azad plays the younger version. It shows Begum as a gifted young singer who dares to dream and breaks the norms of a patriarchal society, and makes a name for herself in the music industry.

Summary
Summary of this article

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, the streamer wrote, "from the heart of Kashmir, a forgotten story rises… now the world will listen 💙🎵(sic)".

The Trail 2 trailer - YouTube
The Trial 2 Trailer: Kajol's Noyonika Faces New Personal And Professional Challenges

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Azad is excited to play the legendary Raj Begum. The actress, who is also a musician, feels proud of having a vast listening vocabulary and yet she didn't know about Raj Begum. "This film has led me to the incredible story of her life and times and her unending musical repertoire," said Saba Azad.

The story of Songs of Paradise moved Razdan the moment she read the script, and playing the character was a "profound experience, embodying decades of resilience, strength, and cultural identity."

"It’s a powerful narrative that honours Kashmir’s musical legacy and captures the essence of her remarkable journey," she added.

Manoj Bajpayee starrer Inspector Zende trailer - Netflix
Inspector Zende Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee Is Locked In A Relentless Game Of Cat And Mouse With Jim Sarbh

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Presented by Excel Entertainment and produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Production, Songs of Paradise also stars Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina, Shishir Sharma, and Lillete Dubey.

It is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 29, 2025.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: Alyssa Healy Reveals How India’s Test Star Frustrated Australian Bowlers

  2. Sachin Tendulkar's Aadhaar Humour Goes Viral; Batting Great Trolls Umpire Steve Bucknor With 'Gloves' Joke

  3. 2011 World Cup Final: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why MS Dhoni Walked In Ahead Of Yuvraj Singh

  4. Pulwama Hosts Day-Night Cricket Match, Thousands Turn Up In Former Conflict Zone

  5. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka, US Open: World No. 2 Dominates In Straight-Set First-Round Victory

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Sebastian Ofner, US Open: Norwegian Cruises Past Ofner In First Round

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Relishing Prospect Of Another Major Final With Jannik Sinner

  4. US Open 2025: Madison Keys Suffers Shock Early Exit After Dramatic Loss To Renata Zarazua

  5. US Open 2025: Jack Draper Forced To Dig Deep To Down Federico Agustin Gomez In First Round

Badminton News

  1. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff LIVE Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Shuttler Faces Finnish Opponent

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova LIVE Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Eyes Victory Over 19-Year-Old Opponent

  3. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BEST Defeat For Thackeray Brothers, But BMC Polls Real Test

  2. BJP Leaders Oppose Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara Rituals

  3. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  4. India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

  5. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  2. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  3. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  4. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  5. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

World News

  1. H-1B Under Fire: Senator Mike Lee, Marjorie Taylor Greene Question Indian Tech Hiring

  2. TICAD-9 And The Emerging India–Japan–Africa Matrix

  3. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  4. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  5. Israel Strikes Yemen: Netanyahu Warns Houthis Of Heavy Price After Sanaa Attack Kills Six

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 26, 2025: Predictions for Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Trump Says He Wants To Meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un This Year

  3. Netanyahu Expresses Regret After Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital Kills Journalists

  4. J&K Statehood: Supreme Court Schedules Hearing For October 10, Declines Urgent Listing

  5. ED Conducts Raids At AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Premises, AAP Says 'Fake'

  6. Rakesh Roshan Reveals Hrithik's Krrish Mask Was Made Of Wax; Took 6 Months To Design

  7. Pune Influencer Deletes Video Promoting Hindu-Muslim Harmony After Online Backlash

  8. Serie A: Juventus Condemns ‘Discriminatory Racist Remarks’ Against Weston McKennie In Parma Win