Songs of Paradise stars Soni Razdan and Saba Azad in the titular role of Noor Begum
It is directed by Danish Renzu
The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on August 29
Amazon Prime Video's Songs of Paradise trailer was unveiled on Monday. The musical drama, headlined by Soni Razdan and Saba Azad, is inspired by the story of Kashmir's first female playback singer, Noor Begum aka Raj Begum.
Created and directed by Danish Renzu, the film will show the extraordinary story and journey of Padma Shri awardee Raj Begum, who was also the first female voice at Radio Kashmir.
It is a perfect tribute to Begum's music, resilience, legacy and courage. Also known as the Melody Queen of Kashmir, she inspired the women of the valley and started a cultural revolution.
The trailer shows two time periods, with Soni Razdan playing the older Noor Begum, while Saba Azad plays the younger version. It shows Begum as a gifted young singer who dares to dream and breaks the norms of a patriarchal society, and makes a name for herself in the music industry.
Sharing the trailer on Instagram, the streamer wrote, "from the heart of Kashmir, a forgotten story rises… now the world will listen 💙🎵(sic)".
Azad is excited to play the legendary Raj Begum. The actress, who is also a musician, feels proud of having a vast listening vocabulary and yet she didn't know about Raj Begum. "This film has led me to the incredible story of her life and times and her unending musical repertoire," said Saba Azad.
The story of Songs of Paradise moved Razdan the moment she read the script, and playing the character was a "profound experience, embodying decades of resilience, strength, and cultural identity."
"It’s a powerful narrative that honours Kashmir’s musical legacy and captures the essence of her remarkable journey," she added.
Presented by Excel Entertainment and produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Production, Songs of Paradise also stars Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina, Shishir Sharma, and Lillete Dubey.
It is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 29, 2025.