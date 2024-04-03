BIGBANG's G-Dragon Announces Comeback Plans For This Year, Eyes Global Activities

For those unaware, G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, is a part of the popular K-Pop group BIGBANG under YG Entertainment and debuted in 2006. After 17 years, in December 2023, he parted ways with the agency and signed an exclusive contract with Galaxy Corporation days after the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency closed the case of his alleged drug use. Since then, he has taken part in various activities, including attending the Consumer Electronics Show 2024 in Las Vegas back in January. He also announced collaboration with Yoshiki, the leader and drummer of Japan’s renowned rock band X Japan.