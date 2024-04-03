BIGBANG's G-Dragon Announces Comeback Plans For This Year, Eyes Global Activities

After leaving YG Entertainment, BIGBANG’s member G-Dragon is now preparing for his music comeback under his new management, Galaxy Corporation. He joined hands with the agency in December 2023, and at that time, the company assured fans of his return by confirming that he would debut with a new track sometime in 2024. While fans eagerly awaited updates, there is now some positive news for fans of the King of K-Pop.
An official representative from Galaxy Corporation confirmed on April 3 that the artist is currently gearing up to make a grand comeback. They said, “G-Dragon will make a comeback in the second half of this year. After making his comeback, he will be carrying out global activities, and activities in Japan are also planned as part of them.”
Advertisement
Previously, various reports suggested that the ‘Crooked’ crooner would be having a concert and fan meeting in Japan, which garnered excitement among fans. The establishment of a Japanese branch by Galaxy Corporation last September further highlights their dedication to supporting the artist’s activities in the country. “The Japanese branch predates G-Dragon’s contract with us, but we’re committed to supporting his endeavours there,” the representative stated, adding, “While details regarding Japanese concerts and fan meetings are yet to be finalized, they are part of our broader global strategy.”
For those unaware, G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, is a part of the popular K-Pop group BIGBANG under YG Entertainment and debuted in 2006. After 17 years, in December 2023, he parted ways with the agency and signed an exclusive contract with Galaxy Corporation days after the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency closed the case of his alleged drug use. Since then, he has taken part in various activities, including attending the Consumer Electronics Show 2024 in Las Vegas back in January. He also announced collaboration with Yoshiki, the leader and drummer of Japan’s renowned rock band X Japan.
Advertisement
More details regarding his comeback would be announced soon.