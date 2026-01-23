Bangladesh At T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Vs BCB Row Explained With Past Precedents

The ongoing ICC–BCB dispute highlights past instances where teams challenged ICC tournament schedules, refused venues, and forced debates over governance, security, and calendar flexibility

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh At T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Vs BCB Row Explained With Past Precedents
Bangladesh Cricket Board expressed reservations to play T20 World Cup after Mustafizur Rahman was released abruptly by KKR | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The ICC–BCB dispute has reopened debate over how much flexibility boards have in ICC tournament scheduling

  • Past ICC events have seen teams refuse venues or challenge fixtures due to security or political concerns

  • Such standoffs often shape future tournament planning, even when schedules remain unchanged

Cricket’s global calendar has often seen pushback from national teams reluctant to play at designated ICC tournament venues, particularly when security or political concerns come into play. The ongoing ICC–BCB row has once again put the spotlight on how much power boards really have when they feel their interests are at stake.

This isn’t an isolated issue. From World Cups to Champions Trophy editions, ICC tournaments have repeatedly seen teams question schedules, refuse to travel, or push for neutral venues. Looking back at similar instances helps explain why such disputes keep resurfacing, and why they rarely have simple resolutions.

1. Bangladesh Challenges ICC Over T20 World Cup Venue in 2026

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate its ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 matches out of India to Sri Lanka, citing safety and political concerns, a rare direct challenge to an ICC schedule.

The ICC board rejected the request after independent security assessments found no credible threat, warning that changing venues so close to the start could undermine tournament planning. Bangladesh was given a deadline to either commit to playing in India or risk being replaced in the event by Scotland.

Related Content
Related Content

2. Champions Trophy 2025 Neutral Venues After India–Pakistan Rift

Ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, India denied to play in Pakistan due to political tensions. Rather than forcing teams to travel, the ICC adopted a neutral or hybrid hosting model, staging India’s group games in Dubai while other fixtures remained in Pakistan. This approach showed a compromise when political stances clash with tournament plans.

However, it has also raised a lot questions, especially by the Bangladeshi fans, who are asking ICC to change their venues just like they did for the Indian team.

3. 2009 ICC Champions Trophy Postponed Over Security

The 2009 ICC Champions Trophy was originally scheduled to be held in Pakistan, but security concerns from multiple participating teams led to its postponement and relocation to South Africa. South Africa had initially objected and eventually withdrew before the decision to shift the event was made, reflecting how safety fears can force major ICC calendar changes.

4. 2003 Cricket World Cup: England and New Zealand Skip Matches

At the 2003 ODI World Cup in southern Africa, England refused to play Zimbabwe in Harare due to political objections, while New Zealand refused to travel to Kenya following security concerns after an attack in Mombasa. The ICC did not relocate these matches, and both sides had to forfeit, which influenced the eventual standings.

5. 1996 Cricket World Cup: Australia & West Indies Refuse to Play in Sri Lanka

Long before the BCB row, teams had objected to ICC tournament venues on security grounds. During the 1996 Cricket World Cup, Australia and the West Indies refused to travel to Sri Lanka for group matches amid civil war and a terrorist incident in Colombo, leading them to forfeit match points. Despite the boycott, Sri Lanka advanced and eventually reached the final, underscoring how safety fears can directly affect tournament outcomes.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: SKY Marching Towards 100 After Another Lucky Escape

  2. Bangladesh Vs USA Highlights, ICC U-19 World Cup: Emon, Tamim Drive Tigers to Victory

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Issue Far From Resolved As Bangladesh Make Fresh Accusations; Scotland CEO Gives Major Update

  4. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Sarfaraz Khan Smashes 5th Double Ton, Surpasses 5000 Runs In FC Cricket - Check Details

  5. RCB Sale: Adar Poonawalla To Make 'Strong And Competitive' Bid For IPL Franchise

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Maddison Inglis Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Clash?

  2. Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka And Coco Gauff Grind Out Victories In Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Corentin Moutet, Australian Open: Spanish Star Equals Bjorn Borg With Routine Victory

  4. Alexander Zverev Vs Cameron Norrie, Australian Open: German Star Wins 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 To Reach Last 16

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Corentin Moutet, Australian Open: Spaniard Eases Into Fourth Round With 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 Win

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: My Crime Was Standing With The Adivasis, Says Journalist Rupesh Kumar Singh

  2. Delhi NCR Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Light Rain January 23 Amid Winter Chill

  3. EC Seeks Report from Bengal Chief Secretary On Illegal Additions To Voter Rolls

  4. Day In Pics: January 22, 2026

  5. He Has Been Arrested For Political Reasons: Gitanjali Angmo On Husband Sonam Wangchuk's Imprisonment

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

  2. Zelenskyy Flags European Inaction On Ukraine, Seeks More US Backing After Meeting Trump

  3. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  4. Trump Signals Ukraine Settlement ‘Very Soon’ As Talks With Zelensky Begin

  5. Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza Splits The World Wide Open

Latest Stories

  1. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley

  2. Voices From Prison: My Story Is A Reminder Of The Steep Price Of Portraying Truth, Says Prabhat Singh

  3. Voices From Prison: The Person Who Enters Jail Never Comes Out, Says Bhangar Activist Shankar

  4. Voices From Prison: When Opinion Becomes A Threat, Says Journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhemcha

  5. Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative

  6. Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

  7. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova Highlights, AO 2026: Belarusian Beats Austrian Opponent Via Tie-Break

  8. Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: Feminism, the Banu Mushtaq Way