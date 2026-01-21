Pakistan Aligns With Bangladesh's Refusal To Play T20 World Cup In India, Offers To host Its Matches

ICC is reportedly to take the final decision today on the current impasse with the Bangladesh Cricket Board in an official meeting

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi
PCB extends support to BCB for refusing to play in 2026 World Cup in India and offers to host its matches in Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ICC is reported to take a final decision on this matter in a meeting today

  • Bangladesh is scheduled to play its World Cup matches in Kolkata and Mumbai

  • Bangladesh want its matches to be shifted to Sri Lanka citing security concerns

Pakistan Cricket Board has put its weight behind the Bangladesh Cricket Board on their current stance of not traveling to India for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, leading to an impasse between the latter and the International Cricket Council.

As per the reports, PCB has even put out Pakistan as an alternate venue to conduct Bangladesh's World Cup fixtures.

Though PCB hasn't officially made a statement on the ongoing impasse between the BCB and ICC, as per reports in the Pakistan media, PCB has confirmed through a source that they have sent an email to the ICC backing BCCB's stance and suggesting Pakistan as an alternative venue.

"The PCB has said in the e-mail that the demand by the Bangladesh board is justified and must be accepted and that if there are any issues moving Bangladesh matches to Sri Lanka, Pakistan is ready to host all their games," the PCB source said.

ICC To Take Final Call Today

ICC has been in constant communication with BCB ever since the latter refused to travel to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup, citing security reasons.

The round of meetings between the two took place in Dhaka, where ICC tried to persuade BCB to travel to India, citing the reports from independent security agencies that have deemed India safe for Bangladesh i players and fans.

Related Content
Related Content

It is reported that ICC could take up a final decision on the ongoing deadlock on January 21 after asking BCB for their final stance on the matter.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: IND Eye Win Against NZ

  2. Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: AFG Eye Win Against WI

  3. India Vs New Zealand T20Is: Ishan Kishan To Bat At No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav Confirms

  4. DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Steers Delhi Capitals To Much-Needed Seven-Wicket Win

  5. Hardik Pandya’s Heartwarming Video Message Leaves RCB’s New Batting Sensation Beaming - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026, Day 4 Live Sabalenka Into 3rd Round; Zverev Wins Hard-Fought Encounter

  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Alexandre Muller Highlights, Australian Open 2026: World No.3 Books Norrie Showdown In Round Three

  3. AUS Open 2026: Alcaraz Sees Off Hanfmann In Second Round

  4. AUS Open 2026: Gauff Dispatches Danilovic In Formidable Fashion

  5. Maria Sakkari Vs Mirra Andreeva Highlights, Australian Open 2026: Teenager Storms Into Second Round With Emphatic Win

Badminton News

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: For GN Saibaba, Who Is No More, And Others Who Are Here

  2. Caste Organisations Teaming Up Exposes Congress Fault-Lines In Kerala

  3. Voices From Prison: Life After Jail Is Tough, But Surveillance, Harassment Continue, Says Sudha Bharadwaj

  4. Mob Lynching In Assam’s Kokrajhar Leaves One Dead, Four Injured; Internet Services Suspended

  5. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

World News

  1. India To Withdraw Diplomats’ Families From Bangladesh Amid Security Concerns

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. UK Defends Chagos Islands Deal After Trump Calls Handover ‘Act Of Great Stupidity’

  4. Greenlanders Protest Trump’s Claim Over Their Island

  5. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Highlights: Tsitsipas Emerges Victorious in Hard-Fought Encounter; Osaka Wins