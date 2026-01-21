Pakistan Aligns With Bangladesh's Refusal To Play T20 World Cup In India, Offers To host Its Matches

ICC is reported to take a final decision on this matter in a meeting today
Bangladesh is scheduled to play its World Cup matches in Kolkata and Mumbai
Bangladesh want its matches to be shifted to Sri Lanka citing security concerns
Pakistan Cricket Board has put its weight behind the Bangladesh Cricket Board on their current stance of not traveling to India for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, leading to an impasse between the latter and the International Cricket Council.
As per the reports, PCB has even put out Pakistan as an alternate venue to conduct Bangladesh's World Cup fixtures.
Though PCB hasn't officially made a statement on the ongoing impasse between the BCB and ICC, as per reports in the Pakistan media, PCB has confirmed through a source that they have sent an email to the ICC backing BCCB's stance and suggesting Pakistan as an alternative venue.
"The PCB has said in the e-mail that the demand by the Bangladesh board is justified and must be accepted and that if there are any issues moving Bangladesh matches to Sri Lanka, Pakistan is ready to host all their games," the PCB source said.
ICC To Take Final Call Today
ICC has been in constant communication with BCB ever since the latter refused to travel to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup, citing security reasons.
The round of meetings between the two took place in Dhaka, where ICC tried to persuade BCB to travel to India, citing the reports from independent security agencies that have deemed India safe for Bangladesh i players and fans.
It is reported that ICC could take up a final decision on the ongoing deadlock on January 21 after asking BCB for their final stance on the matter.