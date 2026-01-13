Makar Sankranti 2026 Astrology: Saturn’s Shift Into Capricorn And Its Impact On All 12 Zodiac Signs

Aries:

Saturn's Capricorn impact on Aries activates the career and karma areas of life. Makar Sankranti 2026 tells you to take your time and think things through instead of acting on impulse. Your professional duties may grow, which will require you to be patient and disciplined. You may have short-term challenges, but they are supposed to help you become a better leader. Authority figures test your maturity. Spiritually, this is a time to learn humility and perseverance. Those who stay committed will see long-term recognition and stability.