France Vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Group I Clash In New Jersey

France Vs Senegal Match Photos, FIFA World Cup 2026: France return to the global stage to face Senegal in a blockbuster Group I opener at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, USA, on Tuesday (June 16) local time. Led by Didier Deschamps -- one of only three men to win the World Cup as both a player and a manager -- the 2022 runners-up arrive as heavy tournament favourites. While they famously defied the "Champions Curse" in Qatar, almost spoiling Lionel Messi's crowning moment with Argentina, Le Bleus opened that 2022 tournament with a commanding 4-1 victory over Australia. And this opening clash carries immense historical weight, serving as a high-stakes rematch of the unforgettable 2002 World Cup opening day, where the African powerhouses famously stunned the defending champions 1-0 in one of football's greatest upsets. See the latest photos from the FRA vs SEN football match here.

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France Vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Flags AP Photo
Players stand for the National Anthem during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Pamela Smith
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France Vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Senegal Training AP Photo
Senegal players warm up before the start of the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
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Kylian Mbappe
France's Kylian Mbappe warms up before the start of the World Cup Group I soccer match AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
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France Vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I France Training AP Photo
French players warm up for the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Adam Huger
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France Vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I France Fans AP Photo
France fans on the stands wait for the start of the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura
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France Vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Senegal Flag Fan AP Photo
A supporter of Senegal cheers before the start of the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
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France Vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Fans Arrive AP Photo
Spectators wait for the start of the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
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France Vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Mbappe on Screen AP Photo
France's Kylian Mbappe is seen on the screen as he sings the national anthem before the start of the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
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France Vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Players Enter Field PA Photo
French, left, and Senegalese players walk onto the pitch before the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Adam Hunger
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France Vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Senegal XI AP Photo
Senegal's players pose before the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Adam Huger
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France Vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I France XI AP Photo
France's players pose before the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Adam Huger
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France Vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Deschamps and Staff AP Photo
France head coach Didier Deschamps, left, and staff look on during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Steve Luciano
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France Vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Mbappe PP AP Photo
France's Kylian Mbappe waits for the start of the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
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France Vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Rabiot fouled Mane AP Photo
France's Adrien Rabiot argues with the referee after he fouled Senegal's Sadio Mane during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Adam Huger
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France Vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Doue and Camara AP Photo
France's Desire Doue, on the ground, vies for the ball with Senegal's Lamine Camara during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura
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France Vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Fans Watch Match AP Photo
Spectators watch the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
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France Vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Hernandez and Gueye and Camara AP Photo
France's Theo Hernandez falls between Senegal's Idrissa Gana Gueye and Lamine Camara during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Adam Huger
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France Vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Desire Doue vs Krepin Diatta AP Photo
France's Desire Doue, right, tries to dribble the ball past Senegal's Krepin Diatta during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura
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France Vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Mbappe In Action AP Photo
France's Kylian Mbappe in action during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Adam Huger
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France Vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Empire State Building AP Photo
The Empire State Building is seen behind a ferris wheel during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Pamela Smith
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France Vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I New York City Skyline AP Photo
The New York City skyline is seen behind the stadium during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Pamela Smith
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France Vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Ismaila Sarr AP Photo
Senegal's Ismaila Sarr reacts during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
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France Vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Nicolas Jackson Attempt AP Photo
Senegal's Nicolas Jackson (11) attempts to score during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
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