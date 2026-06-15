France Vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Group I Clash In New Jersey
France Vs Senegal Match Photos, FIFA World Cup 2026: France return to the global stage to face Senegal in a blockbuster Group I opener at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, USA, on Tuesday (June 16) local time. Led by Didier Deschamps -- one of only three men to win the World Cup as both a player and a manager -- the 2022 runners-up arrive as heavy tournament favourites. While they famously defied the "Champions Curse" in Qatar, almost spoiling Lionel Messi's crowning moment with Argentina, Le Bleus opened that 2022 tournament with a commanding 4-1 victory over Australia. And this opening clash carries immense historical weight, serving as a high-stakes rematch of the unforgettable 2002 World Cup opening day, where the African powerhouses famously stunned the defending champions 1-0 in one of football's greatest upsets. See the latest photos from the FRA vs SEN football match here.
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