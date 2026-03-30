Shakti Shalini: Viineet Kumar Singh Joins Aneet Padda-Starrer As Antagonist

Summary of this article
Viineet Kumar Singh will play the antagonist in Shakti Shalini.
Aneet Padda leads the film with a powerful character.
A week-long shoot in Mumbai is planned for Viineet.
Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Horror Comedy Universe has been expanded with its upcoming film, Shakti Shalini, starring Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda in the lead role. There have been speculations about who will play the film's antagonist. The wait seems to be over. Viineet Kumar Singh will play the villain in Shakti Shalini. The actor's team confirmed it to a publication.
Viineet Kumar Singh is the antagonist in Shakti Shalini
Viineet's team informed Mid-Day, “This will be a departure from anything that Viineet has played before. He essays a darker antagonist here.”
The team further revealed a week-long shoot in Mumbai, after which the Mukkabaaz star will take a break to shoot for Dahaad 2. The unit will then move to Madhya Pradesh, and Viineet will resume shooting for Shakti Shalini in May.
A source shared, “Shakti Shalini has high-octane drama, and the makers believe that an ensemble cast of Aneet, Viineet, and Vishal Jethwa will bring the gravitas that it needs.”
About Shakti Shalini
For those unaware, Shakti Shalini is the sixth film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, after Stree films, Bhediya, Munjya and Thamma.
The upcoming film is directed by Munjya and Thamma director Aditya Sarpotdar. Aneet will headline the film, and she is said to fight the evil forces with her powerful portrayal.
We got a glimpse of Padda's character during the climax of Thamma.
Shakti Shalini release date
The film was originally scheduled to hit the big screen on December 24, but as per reports, Shakti Shalini's release date might be postponed to avoid a clash with Shah Rukh Khan's King.
Nothing has been confirmed yet.
Viineet Kumar Singh, who was last seen in Nishaanchi and Hello Bachhon, also has Nagraj Manjule's Prime Video series Matka King, led by Vijay Varma.