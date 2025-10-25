Ayushmann Khurrana Welcomes Aneet Padda Into MHCU With Shakti Shalini: Can’t Wait To See You Shine

Actress Aneet Padda, who became an overnight sensation with Saiyaara, has joined Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). She will lead Shakti Shalini, the upcoming film of the cinematic universe. The makers unveiled the first teaser of Shakti Shalini in theatres, during the post-credits scene of Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The teaser introduced Padda as "The protector. The destroyer. The mother of all." The film will hit the screens on December 24, 2026.