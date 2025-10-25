Ayushmann Khurrana Welcomes Aneet Padda Into MHCU With Shakti Shalini: Can’t Wait To See You Shine

Ayushmann Khurrana has welcomed Aneet Padda to Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with a heartwarming post on social media. Aneet will star in Shakti Shalini.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Aneet Padda joins Shakti Shalini
Ayushmann Khurrana welcomes Aneet Padda to Shakti Shalini Photo: Instagram/Ayushmann Khurrana and Aneet Padda
info_icon

  • Aneet Padda has joined Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with Shakti Shalini

  • She has received a warm welcome from her fellow MHCU member Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently starred in Thamma

  • Shakti Shalini will be released in theatres on December 24, 2026

Actress Aneet Padda, who became an overnight sensation with Saiyaara, has joined Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). She will lead Shakti Shalini, the upcoming film of the cinematic universe. The makers unveiled the first teaser of Shakti Shalini in theatres, during the post-credits scene of Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The teaser introduced Padda as "The protector. The destroyer. The mother of all." The film will hit the screens on December 24, 2026.

Ayushmann has welcomed Aneet to the MHCU with a heartwarming post on social media. Check out his post here.

Ayushmann Khurrana welcomes Aneet Padda to Shakti Shalini

Khurrana, sharing a special message for Padda, wrote on his Instagram story, "Welcome to the MHCU, @aneetpadda_ 🫶 Punjabi aa gaye oye!! From one dreamer to another - keep chasing what you want. Nothing is impossible.. so proud to see someone from Punjab making us all proud.. Can’t wait to see you shine in Shakti Shalini! Onwards and upwards Aneet ✨(sic)".

Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do to release on Holi 2026 - Instagram/Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan Starrer Rom-Com To Release On Holi 2026

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Related Content
Related Content
Ayushmann Khurranas post for Aneet Padda
Ayushmann Khurrana's post for Aneet Padda Photo: Instagram
info_icon

MHCU started with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree, followed by Varun Dhawan's Bhediya and Munjya. The latest offering from the universe is Thamma, described as "a bloody love story". Shakti Shalini will expand the next phase of the universe.

The plot and cast of Shakti Shalini are yet to be revealed.

A still of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna from Thamma - YouTube
Thamma Box Office Day 4: Rs 100 Crore Mark Looks Tough For Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer In First Weekend

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Aneet made her Bollywood debut as a female lead in Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, opposite Ahaan Panday. It became the highest-grossing Indian romantic film of all time and the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. Reportedly, Saiyaara's lifetime collection stands at approximately Rs 579.23 crore worldwide.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. AUS-W Vs SA-W LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Kapp Gets Litchfield Early On|AUS-W 6/1 (3)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two, Day 1 Updates: Bad Lights Stop Play In Nagpur; Stumps Called In Mumbai

  3. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Sees SCG Turn Blue As Indian Fans Cheer Every Run – Watch

  4. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Dazzles After Walk That Felt Like Farewell

  5. ICC Women's World Cup: Motorcyclist Allegedly Stalks, Molests Two Australian Cricketers In Indore

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  2. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  3. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  4. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  5. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Jammu And Kashmir Votes For Four Rajya Sabha Seats Amid First Poll Since Article 370 Abrogation

  2. Are Young Indians Spending More: India’s Credit Card Outstandings Soar 84,000% In A Decade

  3. Uttarakhand Weather Update: Rain and Snowfall Alert in Six Districts

  4. Kerala Rain Alert: Orange Alert in 5 Districts; Heavy Rainfall Expected

  5. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Labour Suffers Heavy Defeat In Welsh By-Election, Falling Behind Reform UK

  2. Indian-origin NY Resident Arrested For $50,000 State Fund Theft While Holding Two Jobs

  3. Mark Carney’s Asian Outreach Marks Pivot From US Dependence

  4. 3 Security Personnel, 11 Insurgents Killed In Separate Clashes In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. KFC Rolls Out $5 Deals In Taste Of KFC Menu Amid Fast-Food Value Race | See What's In It

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round Two, Day 1: Live Action In Pictures

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket