Ayushmann Khurrana Welcomes Aneet Padda Into MHCU With Shakti Shalini: Can’t Wait To See You Shine

Aneet Padda has joined Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with Shakti Shalini
She has received a warm welcome from her fellow MHCU member Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently starred in Thamma
Shakti Shalini will be released in theatres on December 24, 2026
Actress Aneet Padda, who became an overnight sensation with Saiyaara, has joined Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). She will lead Shakti Shalini, the upcoming film of the cinematic universe. The makers unveiled the first teaser of Shakti Shalini in theatres, during the post-credits scene of Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The teaser introduced Padda as "The protector. The destroyer. The mother of all." The film will hit the screens on December 24, 2026.
Ayushmann has welcomed Aneet to the MHCU with a heartwarming post on social media. Check out his post here.
Ayushmann Khurrana welcomes Aneet Padda to Shakti Shalini
Khurrana, sharing a special message for Padda, wrote on his Instagram story, "Welcome to the MHCU, @aneetpadda_ 🫶 Punjabi aa gaye oye!! From one dreamer to another - keep chasing what you want. Nothing is impossible.. so proud to see someone from Punjab making us all proud.. Can’t wait to see you shine in Shakti Shalini! Onwards and upwards Aneet ✨(sic)".
MHCU started with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree, followed by Varun Dhawan's Bhediya and Munjya. The latest offering from the universe is Thamma, described as "a bloody love story". Shakti Shalini will expand the next phase of the universe.
The plot and cast of Shakti Shalini are yet to be revealed.
Aneet made her Bollywood debut as a female lead in Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, opposite Ahaan Panday. It became the highest-grossing Indian romantic film of all time and the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. Reportedly, Saiyaara's lifetime collection stands at approximately Rs 579.23 crore worldwide.