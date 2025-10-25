Thamma Box Office Day 4: Rs 100 Crore Mark Looks Tough For Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer In First Weekend

Thamma box office collection Day 4: Maddock Horror Comedy Universe''s (MHCU) latest film Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna had a bountiful opening of Rs 24 crore on Tuesday. But the collections dropped significantly since Day 2 even though it was an extended holiday week. After first day, there was a drop of 22.50% in its earnings on its first Wednesday, followed by further dip of 30.11% on Day 3, which was first Thursday and on Friday, Thamma witnessed a slump of 26.54%. However, it has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark in India in four days, but Rs 100 crore seems tough for the film in its first weekend.