Thamma Box Office Day 4: Rs 100 Crore Mark Looks Tough For Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer In First Weekend

Thamma box office collection Day 4: Maddock Horror Comedy Universe''s (MHCU) latest film Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna had a bountiful opening of Rs 24 crore on Tuesday. But the collections dropped significantly since Day 2 even though it was an extended holiday week. After first day, there was a drop of 22.50% in its earnings on its first Wednesday, followed by further dip of 30.11% on Day 3, which was first Thursday and on Friday, Thamma witnessed a slump of 26.54%. However, it has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark in India in four days, but Rs 100 crore seems tough for the film in its first weekend.
Thamma box office collection Day 4
According to Sacnilk, Thamma had a strong opening of Rs 24 crore, followed by Rs 18.6 crore on Day 2, Rs 13 crore on Day 3 and Rs 9.55 crore on Day 4. The total box office collection of Thamma stands at Rs 65.15 crore net after four days.
It had an overall 13.63% Hindi occupancy on Friday. Morning shows recorded 7.35% occupancy rate, and saw a rise of 15.40% footfall during the afternoon shows and 18.13% occupancy rate during the night shows. Evening shows witnessed 0% occupancy.
Thamma's worldwide collection reportedly stands at Rs 74.55 crore.
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Faisal Malik, among others. Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee and Sathyaraj had special cameo appearances.
Thamma received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.
An excerpt from the Outlook India review of Thamma read: "Thamma makes empty promises of a Stree-like high but is left with the inferior remnants of Bhediya. It’s a feeble echo of a once-brilliant experiment now stumbling under its own weight. Maybe the real horror here isn’t the betaal—it’s watching a once-great franchise lose their bite."