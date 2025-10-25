Thamma Box Office Day 4: Rs 100 Crore Mark Looks Tough For Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer In First Weekend

Thamma box office Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer recorder yet another dip in its collections, but it has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark in four days.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Thamma box office collection Day 4
A still of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna from Thamma Photo: YouTube
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • After a huge opening, Thamma saw dip in its collections since Day 2

  • The horror comedy has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark in India

  • Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, among others

Thamma box office collection Day 4: Maddock Horror Comedy Universe''s (MHCU) latest film Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna had a bountiful opening of Rs 24 crore on Tuesday. But the collections dropped significantly since Day 2 even though it was an extended holiday week. After first day, there was a drop of 22.50% in its earnings on its first Wednesday, followed by further dip of 30.11% on Day 3, which was first Thursday and on Friday, Thamma witnessed a slump of 26.54%. However, it has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark in India in four days, but Rs 100 crore seems tough for the film in its first weekend.

Thamma box office collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Thamma had a strong opening of Rs 24 crore, followed by Rs 18.6 crore on Day 2, Rs 13 crore on Day 3 and Rs 9.55 crore on Day 4. The total box office collection of Thamma stands at Rs 65.15 crore net after four days.

It had an overall 13.63% Hindi occupancy on Friday. Morning shows recorded 7.35% occupancy rate, and saw a rise of 15.40% footfall during the afternoon shows and 18.13% occupancy rate during the night shows. Evening shows witnessed 0% occupancy.

Still of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in Thamma - YouTube
Thamma Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark Despite Dip

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Related Content
Related Content

Thamma's worldwide collection reportedly stands at Rs 74.55 crore.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Faisal Malik, among others. Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee and Sathyaraj had special cameo appearances.

Thamma received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

An excerpt from the Outlook India review of Thamma read: "Thamma makes empty promises of a Stree-like high but is left with the inferior remnants of Bhediya. It’s a feeble echo of a once-brilliant experiment now stumbling under its own weight. Maybe the real horror here isn’t the betaal—it’s watching a once-great franchise lose their bite."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Travis Head Gets Going | Australia 31/0 (6)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two, Day 1 Updates: Will Ishan Kishan Shine Again?

  3. India Vs Australia Toss Update, 3rd ODI: AUS To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  4. India Vs Australia 3rd ODI: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

  5. IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI: India Look To Avoid Historic Series Whitewash Against Australia; First Time In 41 Years

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  2. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  3. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  4. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  5. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Remembering Piyush Pandey, India’s Master Storyteller In Advertising

  2. Jammu And Kashmir Votes For Four Rajya Sabha Seats Amid First Poll Since Article 370 Abrogation

  3. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence

  4. NDA Under The Leadership Of CM Nitish Kumar Will Break All Records: PM Modi

  5. Day In Pics: October 24, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Labour Suffers Heavy Defeat In Welsh By-Election, Falling Behind Reform UK

  2. Three Policemen Killed In Twin Blasts In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

  3. White House Defends H-1B Visa Reforms As Tech firms, Universities Sue

  4. EU Leaders Pledge Financial Support To Ukraine, Decision On Mechanism Delayed To December

  5. Trump Halts All Trade Talks With Canada Over Controversial TV Ad

Latest Stories

  1. Karnataka Rains: Orange Alert for Coastal Regions; Heavy Rainfall Expected Through October 25

  2. Blackmail OTT Release: When And Where To Watch GV Prakash Kumar's Crime Thriller

  3. Pitbull India Concert: Grammy Award-Winning Artist Returns To India With I’m Back World Tour—Dates, Tickets Details Here

  4. Delhi AQI and Weather Update: Air Quality Improves to 'Poor' Category; Sunny Weather Ahead

  5. Remembering Piyush Pandey, India’s Master Storyteller In Advertising

  6. Tejashwi Slams 20 Years Of NDA Rule, Claims Nitish Won’t Be CM If They Return To Power

  7. Top Points From PM Modi's Bihar Rally

  8. Idli Kadai OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dhanush-Nithya Menen Starrer Tamil Drama