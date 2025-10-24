Thamma Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark Despite Dip

Thamma box office collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer got the golden opportunity of releasing their film in the Diwali 2025 slot. The latest offering from Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) was released in theatres on October 21 and opened to mostly positive reviews with huge footfall on Day 1. But the collections witnessed a dip for two consecutive days after its release. On Day 2, Thamma's earnings dropped to 22.50% from its Day 1 collection, and on Day 3, the dip was approximately 32.8%, which is not a good sign for the film. However, it has managed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark at the Indian box office.