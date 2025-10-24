Thamma Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark Despite Dip

Thamma has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in three days
Thamma box office collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer got the golden opportunity of releasing their film in the Diwali 2025 slot. The latest offering from Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) was released in theatres on October 21 and opened to mostly positive reviews with huge footfall on Day 1. But the collections witnessed a dip for two consecutive days after its release. On Day 2, Thamma's earnings dropped to 22.50% from its Day 1 collection, and on Day 3, the dip was approximately 32.8%, which is not a good sign for the film. However, it has managed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark at the Indian box office.
Thamma box office collection Day 3
According to Sacnilk, Thamma collected Rs 24 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 18.6 crore on Day 2, and an estimated Rs 12.50 crore on Day 3, taking the total box office collection to Rs 55.10 crore nett in three days.
The overall occupancy on Thursday was observed at around 19.38%. Morning shows witnessed an occupancy rate of 7.52%, while afternoon shows had a footfall of 19.35%. Evening and night shows had the highest occupancy rates of 25.52% and 25.14% respectively.
Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 (2024), which is from the same universe, earned Rs 135 crore in three days, Varun Dhawan's Bhediya (2022) earned Rs 28.55 crore, and Munjya (2024) collected around Rs 19 crore.
Let's see if Thamma will continue to have a mediocre collection or see a rise in its earnings in its first weekend.