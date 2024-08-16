'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death

According to the indictment, Sangha was the primary supplier of the ketamine that led to Perry’s death. The actor, who had long struggled with addiction, allegedly obtained the fatal doses through a broker named Eric Fleming, who sourced the drug from Sangha. Court documents state that in the weeks leading up to Perry’s death, Sangha provided Fleming with 50 vials of ketamine in two separate transactions. Perry first sampled the drug on October 13, 2023, and subsequent deliveries were made to his Pacific Palisades home on October 14 and 24. As an incentive for the large order, Sangha is alleged to have included “ketamine lollipops.”