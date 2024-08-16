United States

'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death

Five individuals have been charged in connection with the 2023 death of actor Matthew Perry, who was found dead from ketamine overdose.

Mathew Perry , Jasveen Sangha , and Dr. Salvador Plasencia
Mathew Perry (L), Jasveen Sangha (R), and Dr. Salvador Plasencia (M) Photo: X
info_icon

The US Attorney’s Office has charged five individuals in connection with the 2023 death of beloved actor Matthew Perry, who was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the iconic TV show Friends. The charges, announced during a press conference on Thursday, have revealed a web of drug trafficking and illegal distribution, culminating in Perry's tragic death from a ketamine overdose.

Among those charged, the spotlight has fallen on Jasveen Sangha, a 41-year-old dual British and American citizen, who authorities allege played a pivotal role in Perry’s demise. Known in the underground drug scene as the “Ketamine Queen,” Sangha is accused of running an extensive drug operation out of her North Hollywood home, which investigators described as a “drug-selling emporium.”

Matthew Perry - Instagram
Matthew Perry's Death Under Investigation In Connection With Ketamine Level Found In Actor's Blood

BY Associated Press

Sangha’s operation reportedly extended back to June 2019, and her residence was a veritable warehouse of narcotics, including methamphetamine, cocaine, and prescription drugs like Xanax. Federal authorities became aware of Sangha’s activities following a raid in March, where agents seized 79 bottles of liquid ketamine and nearly 2,000 methamphetamine pills.

Ketamine Queen Jasveen Sangha
Ketamine Queen Jasveen Sangha Photo: X
info_icon

According to the indictment, Sangha was the primary supplier of the ketamine that led to Perry’s death. The actor, who had long struggled with addiction, allegedly obtained the fatal doses through a broker named Eric Fleming, who sourced the drug from Sangha. Court documents state that in the weeks leading up to Perry’s death, Sangha provided Fleming with 50 vials of ketamine in two separate transactions. Perry first sampled the drug on October 13, 2023, and subsequent deliveries were made to his Pacific Palisades home on October 14 and 24. As an incentive for the large order, Sangha is alleged to have included “ketamine lollipops.”

US Attorney Martin Estrada emphasized the gravity of the charges, stating, “The defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry’s addiction issues. They knew what they were doing was wrong, and now they must face the consequences.” Estrada described Sangha’s home as a central hub in an illicit drug network that preyed on vulnerable individuals struggling with substance abuse.

Sangha has pleaded not guilty to a range of charges, including conspiracy to distribute ketamine, maintaining a drug-involved premises, and possession with intent to distribute both methamphetamine and ketamine. The judge has revoked her previous bond, citing concerns over her significant risk of fleeing due to her extensive international travel and dual citizenship.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, another key defendant in the case, also pleaded not guilty to charges related to ketamine distribution. Plasencia, a Santa Monica-based doctor, allegedly used his medical license to supply the drug, which was later sold to Perry. Like Sangha, Plasencia faces multiple counts of drug distribution and falsifying documents.

The other three defendants in the case have reached plea agreements, though details of those agreements have not been disclosed.

Matthew Perry - null
6 revelations Matthew Perry made in his memoir “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir”

BY Outlook International Desk

