DRDO Guest House Manager Arrested In Rajasthan For Allegedly Spying For Pakistan

Rajasthan Police arrested DRDO guest house manager Mahendra Prasad in Jaisalmer for allegedly spying for Pakistan.
The manager is accused of sharing missile testing details and scientist movement information with a Pakistani handler via social media.
He had been under surveillance for a long period before being detained on August 4 and formally arrested after interrogation in Jaipur.
Mahendra Prasad, guest house manager of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Jaisalmer, has been arrested by Rajasthan Police for allegedly spying for Pakistan. The authorities made the arrest after “substantial evidence” was gathered against him.
According to PTI, Prasad was produced before a Jaipur court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody for two days. He was posted at the DRDO guest house in Chandan, Jaisalmer, and was detained on August 4 following intelligence alerts. After a joint interrogation in Jaipur, he was formally arrested late Tuesday night.
According to investigating officer Vinod Meena, Prasad allegedly shared sensitive information, including details of missile testing schedules and the movements of DRDO scientists, with a Pakistani handler via social media platforms. The information pertained to visits of Indian scientists and DRDO officials to the firing range for technical operations such as missile trials.
“Information about which scientists were coming and what kind of work they were doing was being shared by Mahendra with a Pakistani handler,” Meena told PTI.
Police said Prasad had been in contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives for a prolonged period and had been monitored over time. “Sufficient evidence was gathered, following which he was detained, interrogated and arrested,” Meena added.
The accused is now facing charges under relevant provisions of the law related to espionage, with further investigations underway to determine the extent of the security breach, reported PTI.