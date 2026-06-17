BJP Leadership Overhaul Gathers Pace, Union Cabinet Reshuffle Also Likely

The BJP is expected to announce its new organisational team soon, with a major restructuring exercise underway ahead of crucial state elections.
More than half of new office-bearers could be below 50, reflecting the party’s push to promote younger leadership while retaining experienced hands.
A Union cabinet reshuffle is also under discussion, with more women leaders and first-time MPs likely to be given prominent roles.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s new team under the relatively new president Nitin Nabin is likely to be announced in a couple of days as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be back by June 18 after attending the G7 summit in France.
In a meeting that was held late on Monday at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence in the Capital, discussions were held on Nabin's new team as well as upcoming elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and other states. It should be remembered that Nabin was elected president in January and a new team has been awaited since then.
Senior functionaries of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were also reportedly present at the meeting. According to sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin, National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh, and Joint General Secretary (Organisation) Shiv Prakash attended the meeting.
According to sources, a coordination meeting between the RSS and the BJP takes place every three to four months; however, neither the BJP nor the Sangh issued an official statement regarding this specific meeting. Sources indicated that RSS Joint General Secretary Arun Kumar, who is responsible for coordination with the BJP, was also present.
With the conclusion of the Purushottam Maas or Adhik Maas (an extra month according to the lunisolar calendar) on Monday, the new BJP team could be announced at any time. Reports suggest that the team will include both new and experienced individuals, though some familiar faces will be retained. Additionally, some figures currently in the government may be assigned responsibilities within the organisation.
A significant number of new faces are expected to be given opportunities in the new team being formed under BJP President Nitin Nabin, with nearly more than half of the office-bearers likely to be under the age of 50. The party is reportedly working on a strategy aimed at ensuring balanced representation for the younger generation while continuing to retain experienced senior leaders.
While around 30 per cent of the existing leadership is expected to remain in place, preparations are underway to bring several leaders currently active at the state level directly into national politics. Possible names have already been discussed with Organisation General Secretary BL Santhosh and other senior party functionaries.
Cabinet reshuffle on the cards
At the same time, party leaders involved in the exercise believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet could also become younger. Ahead of a possible cabinet reshuffle, the performance of ministers is being reviewed alongside future political requirements. This suggests that, by creating opportunities for younger leaders and preparing future leadership, the current average age of the cabinet, which stands at 58, could be reduced further.
Sources indicate that although constitutional provisions allow for nine more ministers to be inducted into the existing 72-member Modi cabinet, the leadership is inclined to maintain the current size. According to party insiders, the reshuffle is likely to be based on the performance of existing ministers, feedback received from the states, and broader political considerations.
For new ministerial appointments, the leadership is expected to strike a balance between factors such as age, efficiency, long-term leadership potential, and electoral considerations, particularly with upcoming Assembly elections in states including Uttar Pradesh. Based on performance assessments, some ministers may be removed from the cabinet, while others could be reassigned to organisational responsibilities.
The Cabinet Committee on Security, which includes the Defence, Home, Finance and External Affairs Ministers, is expected to remain unchanged.
Empowering women leaders
There is also a possibility of increasing women’s representation, both within the Union ministry and in senior party leadership positions, while first-time Members of Parliament may also be given opportunities. In addition, the workload of cabinet ministers currently overseeing multiple major portfolios could be reduced.
Among the women, those being considered are Kamaljeet Sehrawat (Delhi), Kangana Ranaut (Himachal Pradesh), Vanathi Srinivasan (National President of Mahila Morcha), Smriti Irani (former Women and Child Development Minister), Sandhya Ray (Madhya Pradesh), Mahima Kumari Mewar (Rajasthan) and Locket Chatterjee (West Bengal).