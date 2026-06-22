Belgium 0-0 Iran, FIFA World Cup 2026: Ten-Man Red Devils Held By Inspired Iranian Resistance

During a tumultuous World Cup trip affected by travel restrictions and visa denials from the U.S., Iran just missed a prime opportunity to beat a European team sitting 10th in FIFA's world rankings. Team Melli was essentially the home team in the Los Angeles area for its second straight match in front of a stadium packed with fans from the diaspora both supporting the Iranians and decrying the government, with boos of the anthem and hundreds of pre-revolutionary Lion and Sun flags displayed.