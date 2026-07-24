The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday as an unrelenting opposition kept up its protests over the NEET paper leak and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Soon after Speaker Om Birla mentioned that Kargil Vijay Diwas is to be observed on Sunday and paid tributes to gallant armed forces personnel, the opposition started raising slogans demanding Pradhan's resignation.
Birla reminded opposition members that he has already assured them of a debate on the issue of paper leaks in accordance with the House rules.
He said the Question Hour is an important part of House proceedings where members can hold the government accountable and urged the opposition not to disrupt proceedings.
The Monsoon session has seen daily adjournments since it began on Monday, with both Houses of Parliament unable to transact any business due to opposition protests and sloganeering.
The Question Hour has not been completed on any of the five days so far.
The Monsoon session ends on August 13.