Raja Muthupandi Live Score, Commonwealth Games: Indian Weightlifter Coming Out Of Commonwealth Championships Success

Welcome to our live coverage of Raja Muthupandi's men's 65kg weightlifting final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 from the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow. After overcoming a serious elbow injury and missing out on the Birmingham Games, the lifter from Tamil Nadu has worked hard to reach his best form. Over the past year, Muthupandi has shown he is a top medal contender. He won the silver medal at the 2025 Commonwealth Championships with a total of 296kg. He also finished ninth at the World Championships in Norway, setting a personal best of 299kg. Recently, he won the senior national title with an even stronger total of 302kg. Muthupandi is especially strong in the clean and jerk. How well he performs in the snatch will decide if he can win the top spot. As the final Indian weightlifter to compete in Glasgow, his skill and determination make him a great choice for gold. Stay tuned for live updates, results and all the key moments from the medal events.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Jul 2026, 10:11:48 pm IST Raja Muthupandi Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Lifter Coming Out Of Commonwealth Championships Success Raja Muthupandi secured the silver medal in the men's 65kg final at the 2025 Commonwealth Championships with a combined total of 296kg, consisting of 128kg in the snatch and 168kg in the clean and jerk. Although he put up a strong performance, he missed out on the gold medal by just a single kilogram to Malaysia's Muhamad Aznil Bin Bidin

26 Jul 2026, 09:43:22 pm IST Raja Muthupandi Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Four Years Since The Injury Raja Muthupandi overcame a career-threatening right elbow ligament tear sustained at the 2019 Commonwealth Championships, which required surgery, a long rehabilitation, and caused him to narrowly miss selection for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Having fully recovered from those setbacks, the Tamil Nadu weightlifter has returned to peak form, capturing the senior national title and arriving as a strong medal contender.

26 Jul 2026, 09:16:50 pm IST Raja Muthupandi Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Results So Far On Day 4 Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu delivered a stellar performance to claim the gold medal in the women’s 48kg final, while teammate Rishikanta Singh secured a hard-fought silver in the men’s 60kg final. Swimming: The quartet of Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, and Dhakshan Shashikumar finished third in their heats for the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay, successfully advancing to the final. Gymnastics: Tapan Mohanty put up a commendable effort to finish 15th overall in a competitive men’s all-around artistic gymnastics final. Bowls: It was a challenging outing on the greens as Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh narrowly dropped a tight 0-3 tiebreak against Namibia in women’s pairs sectional play, while Putul Sonowal fell short against Malta's Shaun James Parnis in the men’s singles.