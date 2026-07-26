Raja Muthupandi Live Score, Commonwealth Games: Indian Weightlifter Coming Out Of Commonwealth Championships Success

Raja Muthupandi Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Lifter Coming Out Of Commonwealth Championships Success
Raja Muthupandi secured the silver medal in the men's 65kg final at the 2025 Commonwealth Championships with a combined total of 296kg, consisting of 128kg in the snatch and 168kg in the clean and jerk. Although he put up a strong performance, he missed out on the gold medal by just a single kilogram to Malaysia's Muhamad Aznil Bin Bidin
Raja Muthupandi Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Four Years Since The Injury
Raja Muthupandi overcame a career-threatening right elbow ligament tear sustained at the 2019 Commonwealth Championships, which required surgery, a long rehabilitation, and caused him to narrowly miss selection for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Having fully recovered from those setbacks, the Tamil Nadu weightlifter has returned to peak form, capturing the senior national title and arriving as a strong medal contender.
Raja Muthupandi Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Results So Far On Day 4
Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu delivered a stellar performance to claim the gold medal in the women’s 48kg final, while teammate Rishikanta Singh secured a hard-fought silver in the men’s 60kg final.
Swimming: The quartet of Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, and Dhakshan Shashikumar finished third in their heats for the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay, successfully advancing to the final.
Gymnastics: Tapan Mohanty put up a commendable effort to finish 15th overall in a competitive men’s all-around artistic gymnastics final.
Bowls: It was a challenging outing on the greens as Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh narrowly dropped a tight 0-3 tiebreak against Namibia in women’s pairs sectional play, while Putul Sonowal fell short against Malta's Shaun James Parnis in the men’s singles.
Raja Muthupandi Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Greetings!
Hello and welcome back! We're here with another live blog as India's star weightlifter Raja Muthupandi takes centre stage in the men's 65kg final at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Stay with us for live updates, lift-by-lift action, results and all the key moments from Glasgow.