India To Field Full-Strength Squad In One-Off Test Match Against Afghanistan - Report

Even though India's Test match against Afghanistan is not part of the World Test Championship cycle, the team will still field its full-strength squad.

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
india vs afghanistan one-off test match 2026 BCCI to field full strength squad report
India's chief coach Gautam Gambhir, left, talks to Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice session at net ahead of the second test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India to play Afghanistan in one-off Test match in June

  • This will only be the second face-off for the two sides in Test cricket

  • India to field a full-strength squad for the match

Team India is all set to play a one-off Test match against Afghanistan which is set to take place from June 6 to June 10, 2026. This is only the second time these two teams will face each other in the longest format of the game. Their first meeting was back in 2018, where India won easily within two days. While India is the heavy favorite, Afghanistan has improved a lot in recent years and will look to challenge the hosts with their world-class spinners.

However, India enters this match facing serious Test match woes. While the team has been dominant in white-ball cricket, their form in Red-ball cricket has been poor over the last year. In 2025, India struggled significantly in the longest format, losing a home series to South Africa by a record margin.

There are growing concerns about the batting unit’s consistency, as the team has relied too much on senior players. Experts have also pointed out that leadership changes and a lack of clear strategy under coach Gautam Gambhir have affected the team's performance in home conditions.

This Test match is a vital chance for India to fix these issues before their tough away tours to England and New Zealand later this year. For Afghanistan, it is an opportunity to prove they can compete at the highest level of cricket.

Related Content
India’s players celebrate with the trophy during the presentation ceremony after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. - PTI
Another Trophy Coming? India's 96-Run Win In T20 World Cup Final Throws Up Numerological Coincidence
File image of the Indian women's cricket team. - BCCIWomen/X
India Women Vs Australia Women Live Streaming, One-Off Test 2026: When & Where To Watch, H2H - All You Need To Know
Afghanistan lost to India by an innings and 262 runs in their only prior Test meeting. - X/Afghanistan Cricket Board
Afghanistan Tour Of India: One-Off Test In New Chandigarh From June 6 - Check Full Schedule
Australia's Alyssa Healy during the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup - File Photo
'Thanks To Cricket Gods, Nice Way To Sign Off In The Yellow', Alyssa Healy Retires From ODI Cricket With Win Over India
Related Content

India To Field Full-Strength Squad Against Afghanistan

The selection committee is also unlikely to compromise on team strength for the one-off Test against Afghanistan at Mullanpur, even though it does not have World Test Championship points to offer.

It is understood that with nine Tests to be played between August and March, all top red-ball players, including the front-line bowlers, will be available for the game.

Even Bumrah and Siraj, unless there is a niggle during the IPL, will also be a part of the Afghanistan squad.

"The India Test cap isn't for experimentation. For that, you have India A shadow tours. As of now, in Tests, Bumrah, Siraj and Prasidh are top three bowlers on the selectors' radar," the BCCI source said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BCCI Selectors To Track Team India Probables For ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 During IPL 2026 - Report

  2. Ajit Agarkar Yet To Seek Extension, Chairman Of Selector's Contract To End In September - Report

  3. India To Field Full-Strength Squad In One-Off Test Match Against Afghanistan - Report

  4. IPL 2026: Big Blow For Delhi Capitals As Mitchell Starc Expected To Miss Opening Phase Of The Season - Reports

  5. IPL 2026: England All-Rounder Sam Curran Ruled Out Of The Entire Season Due To Suspected Groin Injury

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 19, 2026

  2. From Language To Livelihood: Mumbai’s Unique Gudhipadwa Rally Puts Marathi Identity At Centre

  3. ParaDime Shift: When The War Enters Your Kitchen

  4. PM Modi Speaks to Qatar Emir Amid Iran Strikes

  5. Ground Report: Fear Sends Muslim Families Fleeing Uttam Nagar Ahead of Eid

Entertainment News

  1. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  2. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  3. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  4. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  5. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Netanyahu Declares Three Core Goals In Israel's War On Iran

  2. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: UAE Responding To Iran Drones And Strikes As UN Chiefs Calls For Peace

  3. ParaDime Shift: When The War Enters Your Kitchen

  4. Delhi’s Deafening Silence On Iran

  5. Cuba Plunged Into Islandwide Blackout As Power Crisis Worsens: In Photos

Latest Stories

  1. From Language To Livelihood: Mumbai’s Unique Gudhipadwa Rally Puts Marathi Identity At Centre

  2. Netanyahu Declares Three Core Goals In Israel's War On Iran

  3. From Festival To Tragedy: The March 2000 Sikh Massacre In Kashmir

  4. VD Satheesan: CPI(M) is heading towards disintegration; In Bengal it took 33 years, in Kerala 10 years

  5. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to File Nomination for Jalukbari Seat

  6. Kerala: Congress averts crisis as Sudhakaran backs down, second list out

  7. The Voice of Hind Rajab: CBFC Blocks Theatrical Release Amid Fear It ‘Would Break Up The India-Israel Relationship'

  8. UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Palace Reach QFs