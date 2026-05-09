Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, 1st Test: When And Where To Watch Day 2

Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2: Get live streaming information and Day 2 preview for the first Test between the Bangladesh national cricket team and the Pakistan national cricket team on Saturday, 9 May, at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka

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Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, 1st Test Day 2: When And Where To Watch
On Day 1, Bangladesh were lifted by Najmul Hossain Shanto’s century and a gritty 91 from Mominul Haque. Photo: X/@BCBtigers
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Day 2 of the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan will resume at 9:30 AM IST on Saturday, 9 May

  • Bangladesh ended Day 1 at 301/4 (85 overs), with Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das unbeaten at the crease

  • The match will be streamed live on FanCode in India

Bangladesh will look to build on their strong position on Day 2 of the first Test against Pakistan on Saturday, 9 May, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, resuming at 301/4 after 85 overs, with Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das set to continue the innings.

On Day 1, after being put in to bat, Bangladesh were jolted by early wickets but recovered brilliantly through Najmul Hossain Shanto’s century and Mominul Haque’s gritty 91.

Once the duo fell, Mushfiqur anchored the innings with a calm, unbeaten stay, finishing the day on 48 off 104 balls with 6 fours.

At the other end, Litton remained unbeaten as well, scoring 8 off 35 balls. The pair will resume batting together on Day 2, aiming to extend Bangladesh’s total and further consolidate the foundation laid on Day 1.

ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Table

PosTeamPldWLDTPtsPct
1Australia871008487.5
2New Zealand320102877.78
3South Africa431003675
4Sri Lanka210101666.67
5Pakistan211001250
6India944105248.15
7England1036103831.67
8Bangladesh20110416.67
9West Indies8071044.17

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2: Live Streaming

Q

When and where is the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test being played?

A

The first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan is being played from 8–12 May at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Day 2 of the match resumes on Saturday, 9 May at 9:30 AM IST.

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BAN Vs PAK Toss Update, 1st Test: Pakistan To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs - X/@BCBtigers
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Q

Where to watch the Pakistan tour of Bangladesh 2026 matches?

A

In India, the matches can be watched live on FanCode (app and website). There is no TV broadcast available for Indian viewers.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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