Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, 1st Test: When And Where To Watch Day 2

Summary of this article
Day 2 of the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan will resume at 9:30 AM IST on Saturday, 9 May
Bangladesh ended Day 1 at 301/4 (85 overs), with Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das unbeaten at the crease
The match will be streamed live on FanCode in India
Bangladesh will look to build on their strong position on Day 2 of the first Test against Pakistan on Saturday, 9 May, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, resuming at 301/4 after 85 overs, with Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das set to continue the innings.
On Day 1, after being put in to bat, Bangladesh were jolted by early wickets but recovered brilliantly through Najmul Hossain Shanto’s century and Mominul Haque’s gritty 91.
Once the duo fell, Mushfiqur anchored the innings with a calm, unbeaten stay, finishing the day on 48 off 104 balls with 6 fours.
At the other end, Litton remained unbeaten as well, scoring 8 off 35 balls. The pair will resume batting together on Day 2, aiming to extend Bangladesh’s total and further consolidate the foundation laid on Day 1.
ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|D
|T
|Pts
|Pct
|1
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|84
|87.5
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|28
|77.78
|3
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|36
|75
|4
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|16
|66.67
|5
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|50
|6
|India
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|52
|48.15
|7
|England
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|38
|31.67
|8
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|16.67
|9
|West Indies
|8
|0
|7
|1
|0
|4
|4.17
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2: Live Streaming
When and where is the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test being played?
The first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan is being played from 8–12 May at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Day 2 of the match resumes on Saturday, 9 May at 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Pakistan tour of Bangladesh 2026 matches?
In India, the matches can be watched live on FanCode (app and website). There is no TV broadcast available for Indian viewers.