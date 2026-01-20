WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Adds Vaishnavi Sharma As Replacement For Injured Gunalan Kamalini

G Kamalini had scored only 75 runs in the five matches of WPL 2026 for MI
Vaishnavi Sharma made her debut for India in December last year against Sri Lanka
She picked up five wickets in her debut series
India spinner Vaishnavi Sharma on Tuesday replaced an injured wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini in the Mumbai Indians’ squad for the remainder of the Women’s Premier League.
The 17-year-old Kamalini opened for MI in four out of the five matches she played in this edition of the WPL, managing a mere 75 runs at a strike rate of 97.40.
“Vaishnavi Sharma will join MI for Rs 30 Lakh,” the WPL said in a release.
Vaishnavi, a member of India's U-19 World Cup winning squad in 2025, made her international debut against Sri Lanka last month in a five-match T20I series which India won 5-0.
The 20-year-old made a good impression with her tidy left-arm spin across the series, scalping five wickets.