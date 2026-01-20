WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Adds Vaishnavi Sharma As Replacement For Injured Gunalan Kamalini

The young left-arm spinner made her debut in the five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, that took place just before the WPL 2026 and took five wickets across the series

New addition in MIs bowling arsenal
Left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma is added in the MI squad for the remainder of the WPL 2026 in place of injured G Kamalini. | Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • G Kamalini had scored only 75 runs in the five matches of WPL 2026 for MI

  • Vaishnavi Sharma made her debut for India in December last year against Sri Lanka

  • She picked up five wickets in her debut series

India spinner Vaishnavi Sharma on Tuesday replaced an injured wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini in the Mumbai Indians’ squad for the remainder of the Women’s Premier League.

The 17-year-old Kamalini opened for MI in four out of the five matches she played in this edition of the WPL, managing a mere 75 runs at a strike rate of 97.40.

“Vaishnavi Sharma will join MI for Rs 30 Lakh,” the WPL said in a release.

Vaishnavi, a member of India's U-19 World Cup winning squad in 2025, made her international debut against Sri Lanka last month in a five-match T20I series which India won 5-0.

The 20-year-old made a good impression with her tidy left-arm spin across the series, scalping five wickets.

