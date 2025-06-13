Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025

The third edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 kick-started at the Oakland Coliseum, California as San Francisco Unicorns took on Washington Freedom in the opening match.
Despite many international stars on display, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, an Indian origin player made headlines with his cameo of 20-ball 36 runs.
After the fall of Jake Fraser-McGurk, Krishnamurthi walked in at number 4 and started hitting right from the word 'go'. The major talking point was his four sixes off Rachin Ravindra's over as the 22-year-old grabbed the headlines.
Sanjay Krishnamurthi - Roots In Bengaluru
Sanjay Krishnamurthi hails from Bengaluru and had joined a cricket academy in the city, wherein he played zonal cricket and also represented U-16 Level for Karnataka. Sanjay was born in USA but his family moved Arizona to Bengaluru in 2011. But his citizenship remained.
International Debut In 2021
Sanjay Krishnamurthi has represented Team USA in 14 ODIs and 9 T20I matches, scoring 255 and 90 runs, in the two formats. In the Major League Cricket, he has played 10 games (including the California game) and scored 205 runs at a strike rate of 142.36 with a fifty under his belt.