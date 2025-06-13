The Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 season has seen the participation of top Afghanistan players such as Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai in doubt after US President Donald Trump's new travel ban. The ban, that came into effect from June 9, doesn't allow citizens from 12 countries into United States, including Afghanistan.
The ban could impact the participation of Afghan players in MLC 20250. Several stars such as Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Naveen-ul-Haq are part of MLC franchises and could impact the team's balance in the tournament.
Other franchises who have roped in Afghani players are Seattle Orcas who have signed Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Waqar Salamkheil, whereas Texas Super Kings have signed Noor Ahmad.
MLC franchises who have been affected by the travel ban, told ESPNCricinfo that they are exploring contingency plans. “We will lean on MLC and other relevant authorities for guidance,” an official said.
MLC Franchises Eye Contingency Plans
Reportedly some players have entered the US soil after securing visas, whereas the rest are yet to complete formalities of travel.
In an official statement, an MLC spokesperson said, "We're continuing to monitor the situation and are working with the relevant authorities to minimize travel disruptions for overseas players ahead of the start of Major League Cricket next week.
“We continue to attract some of the best players from around the world to come over to the US to showcase their talent, along with the best cricketers from the USA, and we are set to have the most exciting tournament to date this summer."
The MLC 2025 season has kicked off on June 12, with Washington Freedom locking horns San Francisco at the Oakland Coliseum.