Kane Williamson Names Two Indians In Potential Future 'Fab Five' Of Batting

New Zealand batting great Kane Williamson has recently named five batters who could rule the cricketing world in the years to come like he and his peers did. Williamson along with Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Joe Root were tagged early in their career as 'fab four' of modern batting by ex-Kiwi legend Martin Crowe. All four of them proved Crowe right and now with the original fab four at the fag end of their careers, the cricket world is searching for their replacements.