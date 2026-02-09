Delhi Police Arrest Labourer For Not Alerting Authorities After Biker Falls Into Pit And Dies

Worker and subcontractor booked for failing to inform police; victim died overnight in Janakpuri open sewer pit

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi: 21-Year-Old Biker Dies After Getting Stuck Between Wire Connected To Two Police Barricades File Photo; Representative image
Summary
Summary of this article

  Labourer Yogesh arrested for failing to call police or emergency services after a biker fell into a pit and for misleading the family.

  Subcontractor Rajesh Kumar Prajapati also arrested for not informing authorities despite being told about the incident overnight.

  25-year-old bank employee Kamal Dhyani died in the 15-foot Delhi Jal Board sewer pit; locals held candle march demanding justice.

Delhi Police arrested a labourer on Sunday for allegedly failing to inform police or emergency authorities about a 25-year-old biker's fall into a pit in Janakpuri, which led to his death, officials said.

PTI reported that, informed by a security guard about the fall, the worker called his employer, a subcontractor, but did not alert the police and further pretended to have no knowledge when the victim's family came searching, they added.

The subcontractor was also arrested on Saturday for failing to reach out to police.

The victim, Kamal Dhyani, a resident of Kailashpuri and an employee of a private bank, was returning home when he fell into the nearly 15-foot-deep pit early on Friday. The pit had been dug by the Delhi Jal Board for a sewer-related project.

Several local residents of his area held a candle march in his memory on Sunday and demanded justice for him.

Speaking about the role of the labourer -- identified as Yogesh (23) -- DCP (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said he was arrested for allegedly not informing the police or emergency authorities regarding the biker's fall and also for misleading the victim's family when they came inquiring about him.

"Yogesh had informed the sub-contractor, Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, about the incident during the night, but did not alert the police or any emergency agency. When the victim's family reached the spot later that night, searching for him, Yogesh misled them by claiming he had no knowledge," the DCP said. He subsequently fled the area, according to police.

According to PTI, Yogesh was arrested from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh.

This comes a day after police arrested the subcontractor, identified as Prajapati (47), for failing to inform authorities despite knowing about the fall, hours before the police were alerted. He was produced before the duty magistrate, who granted one-day police custody for further investigation.

Police on Saturday said call records showed Yogesh had contacted Prajapati around 12.22 am, following which the sub-contractor reached the site within 15-20 minutes.

However, police were informed about the incident only around 8 am the next morning, by which time the biker had died.

Yogesh had looked into the pit after being alerted by a security guard and had noticed a motorcycle with its headlight on and a human figure inside, police said earlier.

Police said the victim's family searched several hospitals, police stations, different areas, including close to the ditch, through the night, but found no record of any accident case. Using mobile phone location data, the family and police personnel later combed the Janakpuri area before locating the accident site after several hours.

An FIR has been registered at the Janakpuri police station under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the sub-contractor and concerned DJB officials.

Police said Yogesh's role is being examined, and further legal action will follow based on evidence.

Teams are analysing CCTV footage and other technical inputs to establish the sequence of events.

Three DJB officials have been suspended in the case.

Reported PTI that locals from the victim's neighbourhood said police have arrested two men so far, but they must investigate the case properly and arrest every single person behind Dhyani's death.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
