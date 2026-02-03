DC Vs GG Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Toss Coming Up; Gujarat Giants Seek First-Ever Final Appearance

Delhi Capitals' Chinelle Henry celebrates with teammates Jemimah Rodrigues and Sneh Rana after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Nadine de Klerk during their Women's Premier League match in Vadodara. Photo: BCCI via PTI

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Women's Premier League 2026 Eliminator match, between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara on Tuesday (February 3). The only team to qualify for the playoffs in all four seasons so far, the Jemimah Rodrigues-led Capitals are eyeing a fourth final appearance in a row. Ashleigh Gardner's Giants, on the other hand, seek a maiden summit clash berth and enter the game on the back of a hat-trick of wins. Who will set up a title meeting with Royal Challengers Bengaluru? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the WPL playoff match.

LIVE UPDATES

3 Feb 2026, 06:45:36 pm IST GG Vs DC Live Score, WPL Eliminator: Head-To-Head Record Total matches played: 8 Gujarat Giants' wins: 4 Delhi Capitals' wins: 4

3 Feb 2026, 06:20:48 pm IST GG Vs DC Live Score, WPL Eliminator: Start Time, Streaming The match is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST, with the toss slated for 7pm IST. The Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League 2026 Eliminator will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.