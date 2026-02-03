DC Vs GG Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Toss Coming Up; Gujarat Giants Seek First-Ever Final Appearance

GG Vs DC Live Score, WPL Eliminator: Head-To-Head Record
Total matches played: 8
Gujarat Giants' wins: 4
Delhi Capitals' wins: 4
GG Vs DC Live Score, WPL Eliminator: Start Time, Streaming
The match is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST, with the toss slated for 7pm IST. The Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League 2026 Eliminator will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
GG Vs DC Live Score, WPL Eliminator: Hey All!
Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are into the business end of the Women's Premier League, the playoffs, and Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Giants for a place in the final. Watch this space for the build-up, toss, playing XIs and live updates.