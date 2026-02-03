DC Vs GG Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Toss Coming Up; Gujarat Giants Seek First-Ever Final Appearance

DC Vs GG Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: The Ashleigh Gardner-led Gujarat Giants seek a maiden final berth and enter the game on the back of a hat-trick of wins. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the Women's Premier League playoff match

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
DC vs GG Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator, Womens Premier League Play-off Match Live Updates
Delhi Capitals' Chinelle Henry celebrates with teammates Jemimah Rodrigues and Sneh Rana after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Nadine de Klerk during their Women's Premier League match in Vadodara. Photo: BCCI via PTI
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Women's Premier League 2026 Eliminator match, between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara on Tuesday (February 3). The only team to qualify for the playoffs in all four seasons so far, the Jemimah Rodrigues-led Capitals are eyeing a fourth final appearance in a row. Ashleigh Gardner's Giants, on the other hand, seek a maiden summit clash berth and enter the game on the back of a hat-trick of wins. Who will set up a title meeting with Royal Challengers Bengaluru? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the WPL playoff match.
LIVE UPDATES

GG Vs DC Live Score, WPL Eliminator: Head-To-Head Record

Total matches played: 8

Gujarat Giants' wins: 4

Delhi Capitals' wins: 4

GG Vs DC Live Score, WPL Eliminator: Start Time, Streaming

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST, with the toss slated for 7pm IST. The Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League 2026 Eliminator will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

GG Vs DC Live Score, WPL Eliminator: Hey All!

Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are into the business end of the Women's Premier League, the playoffs, and Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Giants for a place in the final. Watch this space for the build-up, toss, playing XIs and live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: NEP’s Karan KC Rocks Waseem, Breaks Opening Stand

  2. England Vs Australia Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup SF: Nitesh Stumped; Young Lions In Command | AUS 110/3 (25)

  3. Netherlands Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Chevrons Beat Dutchmen By 29 Runs

  4. Who Is Wayne Madsen? Italy Cricket Captain Who Will Lead Side At ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

  5. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: All 12 Participating Teams Confirmed - Check Full List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: IND-W To Defend Title Sans Sindhu; Lakshya To Lead Men's Team - Schedule, Streaming

  2. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Budget 2026 Leaves Kerala Disappointed; Many Tamil Nadu Demands Unmet

  3. Budget 2026: Higher STT, No FPI Boost Drag Markets

  4. Racing Ahead: From Empty Stands To World Champs, Women’s Cricket Comes Of Age

  5. Union Budget 2026 And The Politics Of Assumed Loyalty

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Trump Threatens Legal Action Against Trevor Noah Over Epstein Joke At Grammys

  4. Epstein Files Link Norway’s Crown Princess To Disgraced Financier As Royal Family Faces Scrutiny

  5. Bangladesh Court Sentences Sheikh Hasina To 10 Years Jail

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes