Novak Djokovic Vs G. Mpetshi Perricard LIVE Streaming, French Open: When, Where To Watch Men’s Singles 1st Round Clash

Djokovic faces a stiff challenge in the first round at French Open 2026
Serbian will take on Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard at Court Philippe-Chatrier
These two have never faced each other before
French Open 2026 gets underway with tennis world's top stars ready to battle it out in the men's and women's singles category and crown themselves as champion. Despite the fact that fans will miss Carlos Alcaraz's fervor at the tournament, all eyes will be on third-seed Novak Djokovic.
The Serbian faces a challenging path to the final as he gets ready to face Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the 1st round at Roland Garros.
Speaking of Djokovic's opponent, the Frenchman has not had a bright 2026 with the loss of his coach but remains a strong opponent. In 2024, he was ATP's Most Improved Player. This will be the first face-off between the two players.
If Djokovic does go through the second round, the will face either Valentin Royer or a qualifier. If Djokovic does make it to the quarter-finals, he could face eight-seed Alex de Minaur, Andrey Rublev, Tomás Martín Etcheverry, or 26-seed Jakub Mensik.
Novak Djokovic Vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, French Open 2026: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Novak Djokovic Vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, French Open 2026 match being played?
The Novak Djokovic Vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, French Open 2026 match will be played on Sunday, May 24, 2026, at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris. The tentative time for the match is 11:45 PM IST.
Where to watch the Novak Djokovic Vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, French Open 2026 match live online?
The Novak Djokovic Vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, French Open 2026 match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.
Where to watch the Novak Djokovic Vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, French Open 2026 match live on TV?
The Novak Djokovic Vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, French Open 2026 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.