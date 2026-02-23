WI Vs ZIM, T20 World Cup: Shimron Hetmyer Blasts 19-Ball Fifty To Become Fastest T20I Half-Centurion For West Indies

Shimron Hetmyer smashes four boundaries and five sixes during his 19-ball half-century at the Wankhede Stadium

Vikas Patwal
Shimron Hetmyer fastest fifty
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai, India, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shimron Hetmyer smashed 19-ball fifty against Zimbabwe in Super 8 match

  • He became the fastest half-centurion for WI in T20 World Cup history

  • Zimbabwe gave two lives to Hetmyer in form of two dropped catches

Shimron Hetmyer lights up the Wankhede Stadium with a 19-ball half-century in the Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe. He smashed four boundaries and five towering sixes to bring the fastest fifty by a West Indian batter in T20 World Cup history.

Hetmyer was on just 9 runs when Tashinga Musekiwa dropped the dangerous southpaw off Blessing Muzarabani and after that, it was all the Shimron Hetmyer show at the Wankhede Stadium.

Hetmyer has been in good touch throughout the tournament, which wasn't being able to convert starts into big scores in the group stage, but it came good for his team at a crucial juncture in the tournament.

He annihilated the Zimbabwe spinners, especially Sikandar Raza, by hitting him for three sixes in the 8th over and taking 20 runs from it. Hetmyer especially targeted the leg side boundary during the course of his innings by waiting on the backfoot and sending the ball out of the park with his beautiful bat swing.

Earlier, Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bowl first on a true Wankhede pitch. They managed to dismiss Brandon King and Shai Hope early but Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell took matters into their own hands and got 120/2 in just 11 overs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
Tags

